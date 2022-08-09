The Man Found Dead In An Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Trash Can Was Murdered, Police Say
No longer just a "suspicious" death, the incident is being called a homicide.
Staff Writer
1h
In the latest update in the case surrounding a body found in a trash can in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal police are now treating the situation as a homicide.
Investigators found marks on the victim which indicated violence had been inflicted, according to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois. This incident marks the 18th homicide in the city this year.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was a man in his 50’s. An investigation is ongoing, and further details will follow as the case unfolds.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
From Your Site Articles