The Military Is Blowing Stuff Up On Islands Near Montreal & You May Feel Rumblings
The exercises last around the clock for several days.
If you hear faint explosions or feel the ground vibrate under your feet this week, don't worry, it's probably not a hoard of ladybug lookalikes attacking the city Godzilla-style (even if those damned things are everywhere). Between October 26 and 31, the military is setting up around-the-clock operations on some of the islands between Montreal and the South Shore.
Parts of Île Charron, Île Sainte-Thérèse and Île Bourdon have been cordoned off for night and day exercises that use blank ammunition and pyrotechnics.
Montreal-Est is assuring residents that measures are in place to minimize impacts on the environment and to keep noise to a minimum at night.
Map of the islands used for the XERUS HARDENED military exercise.National Defence
The so-called XERUS HARDENED military exercise involves 375 Canadian Armed Forces reservists. Troops are practicing military maneuvers and combat procedures to gain training in different environments, times of day and conditions.
"Residents may notice troop movement, military vehicles, overhead helicopters and sporadic gunfire," according to a military notice.
Municipal authorities are in on the plan with the Canadian Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard.
One thing's for sure, if you were planning a visit to any of the small river islands for a fall foliage tour next week, don't expect to see many leaves left on the trees after all of the explosions.
