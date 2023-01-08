The Montreal Animal Rescue Network Is Seeking Forever Families For These 8 Adorable Cats
They're each so precious in their own way. 🥺
Montreal's SPCA isn't the only way to expand your little family — there are plenty of animal shelters across the island taking care of dozens of dogs and cats until they find their forever homes. The Animal Rescue Network (ARN) is one of these organizations, and eight of their most adoptable cats are getting a chance in the spotlight, in case you (dear reader) are the one who will make these furry felines feel safe for the rest of their cute little lives.
Before adopting a cat, be sure that you are able to care for its specific needs and are ready for a long-term commitment to raising an animal at home. Some of the cats featured here are older, FIV+ and/or have health needs that require a little TLC, but it's nothing the right family can't handle. The SPCA provided MTL Blog with advice for new pet parents, but you're the only one who can decide whether you're prepared to take on the rewarding journey of living with a furry friend.
Keep in mind that these sweet babies are only a fraction of the total adoptable animals at ARN, so if your perfect match isn't here, try browsing their for-adoption section in case your new best friend is among them.
Rudolph
Rudolph the cat.
Courtesy of ARN
Age: 8
Sex: Male
History: This "older gentleman" was found near death as a stray, thin and frail, but now, he's "a quiet grandpa who likes to sit in his little bed with his cat friends," according to the ARN.
Adoption fees: $270
Melon
Melon the cat.
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 2
Sex: Female
History: This sweetheart loves humans and sitting on them, despite being found wandering the streets of Montreal. It's possible she was a pet before, and it's time for her to find a home again!
Adoption fees: $270
J-Lo
J-Lo the cat.
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 8
Sex: Female
History: This beautiful star came from a hoarding situation with over 30 unsocialized cats, several of whom were rescued by the ARN. "They've all taken time to learn humans can be friends," the ARN told MTL Blog, and "they're all turning out gentle and sweet now."
Adoption fees: $270
Karma
Karma the cat
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 2
Sex: Female
History: This young lady was a teen mom, giving birth to four kittens who the ARN says have all found their own homes. Now, it's Karma's turn! Will she come home with you? And can I come to visit her once she does? Please? 🥺
Adoption fees: $270
Gargouille
Gargouille the cat.
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 7.5
Sex: Male
History: This FIV+ gentleman "came from the rough streets," but is now gentle and friendly, despite some gnarly battle scars. Don't let them fool you, he's as sweet as can be!
Adoption fees: $270
Maly
Maly the cat.
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 6
Sex: Male
History: This handsome fellow was unfortunately declawed — a painful, mutilating practice that can cause long-term issues in cats. For Maly, declawing caused behavioural issues that led to him being surrendered. But "with some love, care and work to understand his personal triggers and needs," Maly is definitely ready for a forever family.
Adoption fees: $270
Sauvé
Sauvé the cat.
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 6
Sex: Male
History: This adorable lad with nostril-like markings on his cute little nose is "so aggressively sweet he'll give you cavities," according to the ARN. A former stray, he went through a long socialization process to become the loving kitty he is today.
Adoption fees: $270
Ice
Ice the cat.
Courtesy of the ARN.
Age: 9
Sex: Male
History: This elegant sir was abandoned by his former family when they moved back to France without him. "He has attitude to match his moustache and fabulous fur," according to the ARN.
Adoption fees: $500