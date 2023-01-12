Search on MTL Blog

The Montreal SPCA Is Seeking Forever Families For These 5 Adorable Doggos

Who needs a furry friend? 🐾

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Two dogs currently up for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA
The Montreal SPCA is looking for forever homes for five dashing dogs who are all up for adoption. The animal welfare organization successfully found families for loads of animals last year including homes for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and other cute creatures. However, there are still a few furry friends that need some love.

If you are seriously considering adopting a dog, the Montreal SPCA encourages you to evaluate the costs associated with being a pet owner as well as the adjustment period a new dog owner should anticipate when bringing a new canine into their home.

An appointment is needed at the Montreal SPCA in order to meet these adorable doggies — this way you can meet them in person and ensure that they get along with all members of the household.

So, if you've got the room in your heart and home — here are five dogs currently up for adoption:

Kilva

A golden retriever named Kilva is up for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA

Age: Two years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 76 lbs / 34.5 kg

Adopt Kilva

Berta

A black dog ready for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA

Age: Three years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 64 lbs / 29.2 kg

Adopt Berta

Calvin

A dog ready for adoption the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA

Age: One

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 48.5 lbs / 22 kg

Adopt Calvin

Guizmo

Guizmo the dog from the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA

Age: Seven years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mix

Weight: 48 lbs / 21.7 kg

Adopt Guizmo

Yuma

Yuma the dog ready for adoption from the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA

Age: Eight years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 50 kg / 110 lbs

Adopt Yuma

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
