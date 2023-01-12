The Montreal SPCA Is Seeking Forever Families For These 5 Adorable Doggos
Who needs a furry friend? 🐾
The Montreal SPCA is looking for forever homes for five dashing dogs who are all up for adoption. The animal welfare organization successfully found families for loads of animals last year including homes for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and other cute creatures. However, there are still a few furry friends that need some love.
If you are seriously considering adopting a dog, the Montreal SPCA encourages you to evaluate the costs associated with being a pet owner as well as the adjustment period a new dog owner should anticipate when bringing a new canine into their home.
An appointment is needed at the Montreal SPCA in order to meet these adorable doggies — this way you can meet them in person and ensure that they get along with all members of the household.
So, if you've got the room in your heart and home — here are five dogs currently up for adoption:
Kilva
A golden retriever named Kilva is up for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.
Montreal SPCA
Age: Two years old
Sex: Male
Breed: Mix
Weight: 76 lbs / 34.5 kg
Berta
A black dog ready for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.
Montreal SPCA
Age: Three years old
Sex: Male
Breed: Mix
Weight: 64 lbs / 29.2 kg
Calvin
A dog ready for adoption the Montreal SPCA.
Montreal SPCA
Age: One
Sex: Male
Breed: Mix
Weight: 48.5 lbs / 22 kg
Guizmo
Guizmo the dog from the Montreal SPCA..
Montreal SPCA
Age: Seven years old
Sex: Male
Breed: Mix
Weight: 48 lbs / 21.7 kg
Yuma
Yuma the dog ready for adoption from the Montreal SPCA.
Montreal SPCA
Age: Eight years old
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 50 kg / 110 lbs