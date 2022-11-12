The Montreal SPCA Is Looking For Forever Families For These 7 Dashing Doggos
Anyone in need of a furry friend? 🐾
The Montreal SPCA is looking for forever homes for seven adorable dogs up for adoption. The animal welfare organization held an adoption fee-free day in September and successfully found families for over 100 animals. However, there are still a few furry friends that need some love.
If you're seriously considering adopting a dog, the Montreal SPCA recommends evaluating the costs associated with being a pet owner as well as the adjustment period a new dog owner should anticipate when bringing a new animal into their home.
In order to meet these adorable doggos up for adoption, you need to book an appointment where you can meet the dogs and ensure that they get along with all hoomans and any other canine (or feline) pals that they'll be living with.
So, if you've got the room in your heart and home — here are seven dogs currently up for adoption:
Rocky
Rocky the dog.
Age: 1 year 5 months
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 31.5 kg / 69.5 lbs
DJ
DJ the dog.
Age: 1 year
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 53.15 kg / 117 lbs
Bear
Bear the dog.
Age: 12
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 29.95 kg / 66 lbs
Calvin
Calvin the dog.
Age: 10 months
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 22 kg / 48.5 lbs
Sky
Sky the dog.
Age: 8 years
Sex: Female
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 30.7 kg / 68 lbs
Hunter
Hunter the dog.
Age: 2 years
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 34.6 kg / 76 lbs
Yuma
Yuma the dog.
Age: 8 years
Sex: Male
Breed: Mixed
Weight: 50 kg / 110 lbs