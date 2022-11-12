Search on MTL Blog

The Montreal SPCA Is Looking For Forever Families For These 7 Dashing Doggos

Anyone in need of a furry friend? 🐾

Dogs up for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.

Montreal SPCA
The Montreal SPCA is looking for forever homes for seven adorable dogs up for adoption. The animal welfare organization held an adoption fee-free day in September and successfully found families for over 100 animals. However, there are still a few furry friends that need some love.

If you're seriously considering adopting a dog, the Montreal SPCA recommends evaluating the costs associated with being a pet owner as well as the adjustment period a new dog owner should anticipate when bringing a new animal into their home.

In order to meet these adorable doggos up for adoption, you need to book an appointment where you can meet the dogs and ensure that they get along with all hoomans and any other canine (or feline) pals that they'll be living with.

So, if you've got the room in your heart and home — here are seven dogs currently up for adoption:

Rocky

Rocky the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 1 year 5 months

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 31.5 kg / 69.5 lbs

Adopt Rocky

DJ

DJ the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 53.15 kg / 117 lbs

Adopt DJ

Bear

Bear the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 12

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 29.95 kg / 66 lbs

Adopt Bear

Calvin

Calvin the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 10 months

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 22 kg / 48.5 lbs

Adopt Calvin

Sky

Sky the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 30.7 kg / 68 lbs

Adopt Sky

Hunter

Hunter the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 34.6 kg / 76 lbs

Adopt Hunter

Yuma

Yuma the dog.

Montreal SPCA

Age: 8 years

Sex: Male

Breed: Mixed

Weight: 50 kg / 110 lbs

Adopt Yuma

