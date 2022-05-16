Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal biodome

The Montreal Biodome Announced The Birth Of 3 Lynx Kittens (VIDEO)

They're so cute!!

Senior Editor
Montreal Biodome sign. Right: A mother lynx with her three kittens.

Montreal Biodome sign. Right: A mother lynx with her three kittens.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime, Espace pour la vie

The Montreal Biodome has some new additions. The museum's female lynx gave birth to three lynx kittens on May 1, Espace pour la vie said in a May 16 press release, adding that mom and babies are "doing well."

"Since the birth, the young lynxes have been very lively and their mother has been attentively seeing to their needs with nursing, cleaning and keeping them warm," the organization added.

Its employees will follow what it describes as a "strict protocol" to "ensure that the newborns are left in peace and the mother can continue nurturing them."

In the meantime, Espace pour la vie shared a video of the kittens from inside their den.

Naissance de trois chatons lynx au Biodôme de Montréalwww.youtube.com

They won't make a public appearance until they're weaned, which should be "sometime this summer," according to the release.

Their seven-year-old mother was rescued and brought to the Biodome in 2015 after her mother was killed by a car near Chibougamau, in Quebec's Nord-du-Québec region.

This is her second litter of kittens. The first was born in 2016.

The kittens' eight-year-old father lynx was born at the Biodome to parents who were rescued from a fur farm.

Espace pour la vie explains that lynx are currently subject to what's called a Species Survival Plan that aims to grow the population and boost the genetic diversity of animals in captivity — who could one day be used to supplement the number of animals in the wild if there's a population decline.

