montreal botanical garden

Tickets To The Montreal Botanical Garden, Biodome & More Are 25% Off Right Now

Spend your summer taking in all that Montreal has to offer!

Associate Editor
Man standing under cherry blossom tree at Montreal Botanical Garden, Right: Montreal Biosphere.

Montreal is home to countless must-see spaces, including the Botanical Garden, Biodome, and of course, the newly renovated Insectarium.

Well, thanks to Espace pour la vie, you can do all of that this summer in Montreal at a discounted price.

Montrealers will be able to benefit from a 20% to 25% discount on the regular price of an individual or family ticket.

In a recent press release, Espace pour la vie announced that as of May 6, 2022 "residents of the 82 municipalities of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) will benefit from a preferential rate on admission to the five Espace pour la vie museums: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Botanical Garden and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium."

The initiative was put in place to encourage Montrealers to take advantage of so many stellar activities throughout the city, and now you can do it all for less.

For example, a standard adult ticket goes for $16.50 with the discount as opposed to the original $22 price. Additionally, a family of up to two adults and three children aged 5 to 17 will pay a total of $46.75 instead of $60.75.

Considering Montreal is home to such world-class facilities and exhibitions, it's totally worth feasting your eyes on all the Espace pour la vie attractions this summer, and who doesn't love to save a few bucks, right?

Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante commented on just how exciting this new initiative is. "I invite citizens to take advantage of the preferential rate to which they are now entitled to discover or rediscover the wonders of the Espace pour la vie museums," Plante said.

So, snag a few discounted tickets to the Botanical Garden or Biodome this summer and enjoy!

