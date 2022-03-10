The Montreal Museum Of Fine Arts Is Throwing $12 'Monochrome Parties' With Tastings & DJs
The theme of the first party is green.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MBAM) is throwing five "monochrome parties" to celebrate its exhibition Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve. Attendees are encouraged to dress in colours inspired by what the museum in a press release calls the "the chromatic and phantasmagorical world" of the artist.
Each of the events between March and September will have a different colour assignment. The colour of the first party, on March 23, is green. Red follows on April 20, then blue on May 18, pink on June 8 and light green on September 21.
In addition to admission to the exhibition, the $12 tickets grant partygoers access to creative workshops and screenings of films selected by Party, himself.
The green party will feature four short films by Jean Painlevé, who the MBAM describes as a "biologist and documentary filmmaker famed for his artistic and evocative approach reveals a penchant for scientific exactitude, matched by an unending enchantment with nature and its wonders."
The museum also promises temporary tattoo stations and tastings at each of the monochrome parties.
On the menu on March 23: insect tastings from local edible insect purveyor La Mexicoise, whose recipes, according to its website, "draw their inspiration from the Mexican pre-Hispanic insect consumption culture and are developed by chefs specialized in the entomophagous field in Quebec."
Cocktails will be available to wash it all down.
DJ sets will animate each of the five monochrome evenings. Montreal's DJ OJPB is set to perform at the first event.
The green monochrome party will take place between 5 and 9 p.m.
All prospective attendees need to do to get in is buy a ticket for the Nicolas Party exhibition on the MBAM website for the evening of March 23.
Get all the details on the monochrome parties below.
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Monochrome Parties
Price: $12
When:
- March 23 (green) 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- April 20 (red)
- May 18 (blue)
- June 8 (pink)
- September 21 (light green)
Where: Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve exhibition, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MBAM), 1380, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
