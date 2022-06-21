Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

mccord museum

Montreal's McCord Museum Is Offering Free Admission For National Indigenous People's Day

Montrealers can enjoy free acess to all of McCord's exhibitions today!

Exhibition at Montreal's McCord Museum.

Montreal's McCord Museum is offering free admission today, June 21, in honour of National Indigenous People's Day. Montrealers can enjoy free access to the museum's many exhibitions, including "Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience".

"As part of National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Museum is presenting a series of activities to celebrate the creativity and traditions of Indigenous peoples!" Mccord Museum tweeted out.

The Museum began its day with a free documentary screening titled Angry Inuk at the J. Armand Bombardier Theatre at the Museum. The screening, which started at noon, will be followed by a Q&A session with the documentary director, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril.

The museum will also offer a free 60-minute guided tour of the permanent exhibition, "Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience" at 4 p.m. today. Reservations can be made on site.

The McCord Museum will end today's free entry in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day with a handover ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the museum's Urban Forest and no reservation is required.

"The garden provides a meeting ground for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. During the summer solstice, the public is invited to come to learn about gardening according to Indigenous teachings that will be shared by Nicole O'Bomsawin," McCord stated on its website.

Other exhibitions at the Mccord Museum include "JJ Levin: Queer Photographs" and "Piqutiapitt".

The festivities don't stop there, Montreal will also be hosting a free concert in Cabot Square featuring performances by Elisapie, the Buffalo Hat Singers, Cris Derksen, and Drezus, to name a few.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon and ends at 7 p.m.

Natinonal Indigenous Peoples Day at McCord Museum

Price: Free

Where: McCord Museum, 690, rue Sherbrooke Ouest., Montreal, QC

When: June 21, 2022

Website

