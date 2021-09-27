There Are Still Tickets On Sale For Osheaga This Weekend & Here’s Who You Could See Live
Summer isn't over until Osheaga says so.
If you missed ÎleSoniq this past weekend and are still hoping to experience a live outdoor music festival before the cold weather hits, you're in luck. After having to cancel last year, Osheaga is finally happening again from October 1 to 3, 2021.
This year, it's a full Canadian lineup and there are still tickets available for $85 per day or $245 for the entire weekend.
On Friday, October 1, the headliners include Charlotte Cardin and DVSN.
The following day, you'd get the chance to see big names like Roy Woods, Jessie Reyez and Majid Jordan perform.
And Allan Rayman, Half Moon Run, July Talk and Geoffroy will be there on Sunday to close off the festival.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.