These 7 Musical Icons Are Coming To Montreal For Concerts In September
Daddy Yankee will be retiring afterwards. 😱
Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the festivities have to! Let's welcome September with open arms and loud music, as several world-renowned artists will be stopping in the 514 for concerts.
From Florence + The Machine to Alec Benjamin, there's certainly a famous name that'll catch your eye on this list.
So, who are you going to see?
The prices below are those listed at the time of publication and are subject to change.
My Chemical Romance
Cost: from $151 to $362.50
When: September 2. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. The show starts at 7.30 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell
Why You Should Go: Calling all emo kids who used to listen to "Teenagers" on repeat! The American rock band from New Jersey will be performing at Bell Centre. They'll be joined by Waterparks and Meg Myers.
Florence + The Machine
Cost: from $48.50 to $259.74
When: September 2. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The show starts at 7:45 p.m.
Where: Place Bell, Laval
Why You Should Go: The popular English indie rock band will start off their Dance Fever tour with a concert in Laval before heading to the United States, Europe and Oceania. British singer Arlo Parks will be the opening act.
Daddy Yankee
Cost: from $216.48 to $911.43
When: September 10. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell
Why You Should Go: As part of his farewell concert tour, La Última Vuelta, the Puerto Rican rapper is coming to Quebec for one show muy caliente. This might be your last chance to see him perform!
TAYC
Cost: from $96.39 to $293.93
When: September 24. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Place Bell, Laval
Why You Should Go: The flirtatious Cameroonian-French singer will be stopping in Place Bell, Laval before continuing his tour in Europe.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cost: $47 or $199.47
When: September 24. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: MTELUS
Why You Should Go: Who at this point doesn't know "Call Me Maybe"? You can sing along with Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen at her upcoming Montreal show.
Panic! At The Disco
Cost: from $59.50 to $865.59
When: September 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell
Why You Should Go: Originally a pop rock band from Las Vegas, Panic! At The Disco is now a solo project of vocalist Brendon Urie, and he is coming to town as part of his Viva Las Vengeance tour. He'll be joined by Welsh singer Marina (no more diamonds).
Alec Benjamin
Cost: $43 or $103.03
When: September 27. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: MTELUS
Why You Should Go: You probably got to know the American singer from Arizona thanks to his 2018 record "Let Me Down Slowly." He is now currently touring with Claire Rosinkranz.