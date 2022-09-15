Demi Lovato Is Coming To Montreal For A Concert & This Could Be Their Final Tour
"I barely have a voice."
Dear Lovatics of Montreal, your favourite Disney teen turned pop-rock superstar is coming to Montreal for a concert on October 16 at L'Olympia, as part of her Holy Fvck tour.
Lovato will be passing through Toronto and then Montreal before returning to the U.S.
This might be your last chance to see the American singer perform live in a long time. They announced on Instagram that Holy Fvck could be their last tour.
In a since-deleted Instagram story, she shared: "I'm so f***ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."
They later posted another story promising they would "power" through the illness to keep the show going, even though she admitted, "I barely have a voice." They also asked fans to help by singing along, promising to "[point] the mic to the audience a lot."
The 30-year-old singer has been quite open about her mental and physical health struggles, especially with the 2021 docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil."
Demi Lovato's 'Holy Fvck' Tour Concert In Montreal
Cost:
- $98.77 for a general admission ticket
- $460.35 for a VIP package
When: October 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m.
Where: L'Olympia, 1004, rue Sainte-Catherine E