Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
mutek

Free Electronic Music Shows Are Coming To Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles This Month

Awaken your senses 👀

Staff Writer
Pictures of the free outdoor stage during a previous edition of MUTEK

Pictures of the free outdoor stage during a previous edition of MUTEK

© Vivien Gaumand & © Bruno Destombes for MUTEK Festival

After two years of adapted programming, MUTEK, the International festival of electronic music and visual arts is back in town from August 23 to 28, and you can get a glimpse for free.

Now with editions in five cities worldwide, MUTEK promises 80 art performances with over 100 artists from 21 countries during its flagship Montreal event this year. Performances include the festival's A/Visions ("large-scale audiovisual creations that merge images, sound and technology") and "nocturnes" (a series "dedicated to electronic music’s more rhythmic and enthralling forms of expression" that "features original, immersive scenography").

You have to pay to attend most shows. But luckily, MUTEK is setting up a free outdoor stage for the first time at the Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des Spectacles. So you can get a little dose of audiovisual magic without spending a loonie.

Every night from 5 p.m. — except on August 23 when the free show starts at 6.30 p.m — you can expect many DJ sets by artists including Ramzilla, Vanyfox, Edna King and Cosmic JD.

It will be the last international summer festival at the Quartier des Spectacles in 2022.

MUTEK will donate 1% of the sales from each passport, pass, and ticket to the Planetair reforestation project. Students and groups get discounts.

Plus, if you can't afford to celebrate MUTEK at Quartier des Spectacles, you can do it at Parc Jean-Drapeau! The festival is getting its own Piknic Électronik on August 28, and tickets are only $20.

MUTEK Montréal

When: August 23 to 28

Where: Quartier des Spectacles.

Cost: Free DJ sets every evening

  • $254 for a Passport
  • $180 for a Weekend Pass ($90 light version)
  • $65 for a Friday Pass
  • $70 for a Saturday Pass
  • $40 for one Nocturne or one A/Visions Experience
  • $35 for Play 3 or the Special event
  • $30 for Play 1 or Play 2

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...