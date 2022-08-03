Free Electronic Music Shows Are Coming To Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles This Month
Awaken your senses 👀
After two years of adapted programming, MUTEK, the International festival of electronic music and visual arts is back in town from August 23 to 28, and you can get a glimpse for free.
Now with editions in five cities worldwide, MUTEK promises 80 art performances with over 100 artists from 21 countries during its flagship Montreal event this year. Performances include the festival's A/Visions ("large-scale audiovisual creations that merge images, sound and technology") and "nocturnes" (a series "dedicated to electronic music’s more rhythmic and enthralling forms of expression" that "features original, immersive scenography").
You have to pay to attend most shows. But luckily, MUTEK is setting up a free outdoor stage for the first time at the Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des Spectacles. So you can get a little dose of audiovisual magic without spending a loonie.
Every night from 5 p.m. — except on August 23 when the free show starts at 6.30 p.m — you can expect many DJ sets by artists including Ramzilla, Vanyfox, Edna King and Cosmic JD.
It will be the last international summer festival at the Quartier des Spectacles in 2022.
MUTEK will donate 1% of the sales from each passport, pass, and ticket to the Planetair reforestation project. Students and groups get discounts.
Plus, if you can't afford to celebrate MUTEK at Quartier des Spectacles, you can do it at Parc Jean-Drapeau! The festival is getting its own Piknic Électronik on August 28, and tickets are only $20.
MUTEK Montréal
When: August 23 to 28
Where: Quartier des Spectacles.
Cost: Free DJ sets every evening
- $254 for a Passport
- $180 for a Weekend Pass ($90 light version)
- $65 for a Friday Pass
- $70 for a Saturday Pass
- $40 for one Nocturne or one A/Visions Experience
- $35 for Play 3 or the Special event
- $30 for Play 1 or Play 2