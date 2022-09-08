Search on MTL Blog

12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Enjoy The Last Days Of Summer

It's gonna be a hot one. ☀️

Staff Writer
A photo souvenir from Oktoberfest de Repentigny 2017. Right: a circus performance at Le Monastère.

If you're baffled by how fast this summer went, don't freak out just yet, 'cause it seems that we still have some time to enjoy a sunny and warm weekend in the 514.

This weekend is expected to be a beautiful one, and Montreal is still coming in hot (as hot as you) to bring you loads of things to do this weekend including concerts, big parties, circus performances, a vintage market and so much more.

So, what will you be getting up to?

Party Hard At La Ronde's Techno Nights

Price: $39.99 for one person and $21.74 for parking

When: September 9, 16, 23 & 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène

Why You Should Go: Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags is hosting techno-themed nights on Fridays this month, and only adults can join the party. You'll be able to hop on to some of your favourite attractions at night and listen to various techno DJ sets throughout the amusement park.

Website

Drink Tons Of Beer At Oktoberfest

Price: $18 for a one-day pass or $30 for a weekend pass with a souvenir plastic cup; $24 for a one-day pass or $35.50 for a weekend pass with a souvenir glass; free for minors.

When: September 9 to 11, 2022

Address: Parc de l’Île Lebel, 396 rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC

Why You Should Go: Only a 30-minute drive from Montreal, Oktoberfest in Repentigny will be a celebration of Quebec’s microbreweries and local products along with tons of family-friendly activities such as a Ferries wheel, bingo, comedy shows, gourmet kiosks and lots of free games.

Website

Celebrate The Start Of The School Year At La Grande Rentrée

Price: Free

When: September 8 to 10

Address:

  • Jardins Gamelins, 1500 rue Berri (September 8)
  • rue Saint-Denis in the Quartier des Spectacles (September 9 and 10)
Why You Should Go: La Grande Rentrée is taking over Montreal's Quartier Latin so students can have one final wild time before getting down to business. You can expect three evenings of free-to-attend activities. Note that over a dozen bars will stay open until 6.AM. on Friday night.

Attend The Last Circus Cabaret Shows At Le Monastère

Price: From $42,68 to $48,61

When: September 8 to 10, at 8 p.m.

Address:: Le Monastère, 1439 rue Saint-Catherine O

Why You Should Go: This is your final chance to attend an outdoor cabaret evening at Le Monastère this year. In addition to impressive artistic performances, you can get refreshments at the bar, and listen to a DJ set.

Website

Visit The Village Au Pied-Du-Courant One Last Time

Price: Free

When: September 8, 9 and 10

Address: Access near the intersection of rue Fullum and rue Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Montrealers only have three more evenings to party at the trendy Village au Pied-du-Courant before the urban beach concludes its ninth edition.

Website

Spend Date Night At The Theatre

Price: $30 for regular entrance and $20 for equity members or theatre students

When: September 8, 10, 11 and 15 from 7 p.m. (except on September 11 from 2 p.m.)

Address: Centre Segal, 5170 Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine

Why You Should Go: This play by Persephone Productions follows the story of a group of young artists bound by their passion for the art world. When one of them eventually becomes successful, the others are left to question their own aspirations.

Website

Go See The Lights At The Botanical Garden

Price: $16.50 for Montreal residents and $22 for non-residents.

When: September 2 to October 31

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101 rue Sherbrooke E

Why You Should Go: Once more, Montreal's Botanical Garden is glowing for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon". The illumination of the newly-renovated Chinese Garden is not to be missed.

Tickets

Do Some Shopping At Bazar Vintage

Price: Free entry

When: September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: Église Saint-Jean-Berchmans, 5945, rue Cartier

Why You Should Go: Vintage lovers can attend this weekend's market and buy retro garments from more than 35 different merchants.

Facebook Event

Dance The Day Away At Picnik Electronik

Price: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event

When: September 11, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Address Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: Our favourite Sunday boozy gatherings are still going strong just a few meters away from the Biosphere. This week, headliners Boys Noize and Sweely will take control of the stages at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Website

Attend Daddy Yankee's Last Concert Tour

Price: from $190.65 to $1088.55

When: September 10. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Address: Centre Bell

Why You Should Go: As part of his farewell concert tour,La Última Vuelta, the famous Puerto Rican rapper is coming to Quebec for one last show that is bound to be muy caliente.

Tickets

Stop By The Marché Des Possibles

Price: Free

When: September 10

Address: L'Entrepôt 77, 77, rue Bernard E.

Why You Should Go: This Saturday, you can attend DJs sets by Diogo Ramos and Oonga. The Marché des Possibles also offers workshops, outdoor film screenings, visual arts, and craft markets depending on the day of attendance.

Website

Enjoy Some Family Time At Grandes Oreilles' 6th Edition

Price: Free entry

When: September 10 & 11

Address: Beaubien Park, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Grandes Oreilles, the musical event where children can dance and play, is unveiling the lineup of its 6th edition that will occur on September 10th from noon to September 11th, 5 p.m. On the agenda, free activities such as musical performances, workshops, and animations to entertain both adults and children are organized. This year, let yourselves be carried away by the rhythms of Boogát and Helmé!

Website

