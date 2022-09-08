12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Enjoy The Last Days Of Summer
It's gonna be a hot one. ☀️
If you're baffled by how fast this summer went, don't freak out just yet, 'cause it seems that we still have some time to enjoy a sunny and warm weekend in the 514.
This weekend is expected to be a beautiful one, and Montreal is still coming in hot (as hot as you) to bring you loads of things to do this weekend including concerts, big parties, circus performances, a vintage market and so much more.
So, what will you be getting up to?
Party Hard At La Ronde's Techno Nights
Price: $39.99 for one person and $21.74 for parking
When: September 9, 16, 23 & 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
Why You Should Go: Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags is hosting techno-themed nights on Fridays this month, and only adults can join the party. You'll be able to hop on to some of your favourite attractions at night and listen to various techno DJ sets throughout the amusement park.
Drink Tons Of Beer At Oktoberfest
Price: $18 for a one-day pass or $30 for a weekend pass with a souvenir plastic cup; $24 for a one-day pass or $35.50 for a weekend pass with a souvenir glass; free for minors.
When: September 9 to 11, 2022
Address: Parc de l’Île Lebel, 396 rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC
Why You Should Go: Only a 30-minute drive from Montreal, Oktoberfest in Repentigny will be a celebration of Quebec’s microbreweries and local products along with tons of family-friendly activities such as a Ferries wheel, bingo, comedy shows, gourmet kiosks and lots of free games.
Celebrate The Start Of The School Year At La Grande Rentrée
Price: Free
When: September 8 to 10
Address:
- Jardins Gamelins, 1500 rue Berri (September 8)
- rue Saint-Denis in the Quartier des Spectacles (September 9 and 10)
Attend The Last Circus Cabaret Shows At Le Monastère
Price: From $42,68 to $48,61
When: September 8 to 10, at 8 p.m.
Address:: Le Monastère, 1439 rue Saint-Catherine O
Why You Should Go: This is your final chance to attend an outdoor cabaret evening at Le Monastère this year. In addition to impressive artistic performances, you can get refreshments at the bar, and listen to a DJ set.
Visit The Village Au Pied-Du-Courant One Last Time
Price: Free
When: September 8, 9 and 10
Address: Access near the intersection of rue Fullum and rue Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Montrealers only have three more evenings to party at the trendy Village au Pied-du-Courant before the urban beach concludes its ninth edition.
Spend Date Night At The Theatre
Price: $30 for regular entrance and $20 for equity members or theatre students
When: September 8, 10, 11 and 15 from 7 p.m. (except on September 11 from 2 p.m.)
Address: Centre Segal, 5170 Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine
Why You Should Go: This play by Persephone Productions follows the story of a group of young artists bound by their passion for the art world. When one of them eventually becomes successful, the others are left to question their own aspirations.
Go See The Lights At The Botanical Garden
Price: $16.50 for Montreal residents and $22 for non-residents.
When: September 2 to October 31
Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101 rue Sherbrooke E
Why You Should Go: Once more, Montreal's Botanical Garden is glowing for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon". The illumination of the newly-renovated Chinese Garden is not to be missed.
Do Some Shopping At Bazar Vintage
Price: Free entry
When: September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: Église Saint-Jean-Berchmans, 5945, rue Cartier
Why You Should Go: Vintage lovers can attend this weekend's market and buy retro garments from more than 35 different merchants.
Dance The Day Away At Picnik Electronik
Price: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event
When: September 11, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Address Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: Our favourite Sunday boozy gatherings are still going strong just a few meters away from the Biosphere. This week, headliners Boys Noize and Sweely will take control of the stages at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Attend Daddy Yankee's Last Concert Tour
Price: from $190.65 to $1088.55
When: September 10. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Address: Centre Bell
Why You Should Go: As part of his farewell concert tour,La Última Vuelta, the famous Puerto Rican rapper is coming to Quebec for one last show that is bound to be muy caliente.
Stop By The Marché Des Possibles
Price: Free
When: September 10
Address: L'Entrepôt 77, 77, rue Bernard E.
Why You Should Go: This Saturday, you can attend DJs sets by Diogo Ramos and Oonga. The Marché des Possibles also offers workshops, outdoor film screenings, visual arts, and craft markets depending on the day of attendance.
Enjoy Some Family Time At Grandes Oreilles' 6th Edition
Price: Free entry
When: September 10 & 11
Address: Beaubien Park, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Grandes Oreilles, the musical event where children can dance and play, is unveiling the lineup of its 6th edition that will occur on September 10th from noon to September 11th, 5 p.m. On the agenda, free activities such as musical performances, workshops, and animations to entertain both adults and children are organized. This year, let yourselves be carried away by the rhythms of Boogát and Helmé!