A Magical Candlelight Tribute To Studio Ghibli Is Coming To Montreal This Month
A string quartet will reinvent 14 compositions of Joe Hisaishi's work.
Calling all fans of arguably the best animation film studios in Japan! An acoustic tribute to Studio Ghibli is happening at the Christ Church Cathedral on September 27.
Organized by Candelight Concerts, a string quartet will reinvent 14 compositions of Joe Hisaishi, offering a soothing concert of classical music in a candlelit atmosphere.
Ghibli lovers have the opportunity to rediscover iconic theme songs from the studio's most famous productions, including "Chihiro's Waltz" and "Name of Life" from Spirited Away, as well as Princess Mononoke's main melody.
The spectacle will also include music from Ponyo, My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, The Wind Rises, Kikujiro, The Tale of Princess Kaguya and Howl's Moving Castle.
Only one date has been announced for this special tribute, and the musicians will perform twice on September 27, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
The entire event has a runtime of one hour. Doors will open 45 minutes before the beginning of the show.
Seats will be assigned in order of arrival, according to the seating category you booked. Children 8 years of age and older can attend the show. However, those 16 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Candlelight Concerts also allows you to book private concerts and request a customized musical program. This option can include a cocktail reception, so you can enjoy a drink while listening to classical music in a magical setting.
Candlelight: The Best of Joe Hisaishi
When: Two shows on September 27 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Where: 635, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Price: Tickets range from $30 to $60 depending on the seat section
