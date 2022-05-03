These Floating Quebec Chalet Rentals Open In June & You Can Already Book Your Stay
Who doesn't dream of staying in a cabin on the water? 😍
If you're looking for a unique getaway where you don't have to go too far, these brand-new floating Quebec chalet rentals have just arrived on the Richelieu River on the South Shore of Montreal and you can already book your stay online to secure a spot in one of these new cabins opening in June!
Four new accommodations on the water have been installed by the Quebec company Flotel, which builds mini-cabins using recycled containers, at the Marina St-Tropez, a resto-bar that feels like an entire vacation in itself.
These cabins on the water include a lounge, a bathroom, a bedroom, a micro kitchen and a private terrasse with a view of the river, where you can watch the sunrises and sunsets in all their glory.
Each floating cabin is able to accommodate a maximum of four people. As for costs, reservations range from $179 to $349 during the high season (June 1 to September 30), and then from $99 to $249 during the low season (October 1 to May 31).
And there's no need to worry about going hungry and thirsty during your stay. The accommodations are directly next to the resto-bar, meaning you can take the opportunity to visit it during your stay and taste test all the different food menu options and cocktails, plus use the pool, beach volleyball court, and all kinds of other facilities.
An ideal staycation right outside the city!
The Flotel at the Marina St-Tropez
Price per night: From $99 in low season, from $179 in high season
Address: 23, 39th avenue, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC