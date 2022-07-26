These Chalets For Rent Near Montreal Are Literally Floating On A Gorgeous Lake
Talk about a unique camping experience! 🏕
If you're looking for a camping experience that will connect you with nature without having to pitch a tent and sleep on the ground — then we've got you covered.
Camping du Domaine Lausanne has quaint floating cabins directly on the lake, and they are only 90 minutes from Montreal. Located in the Saint-Agathe-des-Monts town in the Laurentians, you can drift off to sleep with the sound of the water right at your doorstep.
The chalets are accessible via a footbridge where you can enjoy two large balconies with a magnificent view of the waterfront.
The site is home to 10 cabins measuring 12′ x 12' with a 4-foot front balcony. The space is equipped with one queen-sized bed and two single-bunk beds, making it perfect for a family with kids or a group of friends looking for some summer fun.
The cabins also have an air conditioner, one mini refrigerator, a coffee maker and two outdoor Adirondack chairs for you to enjoy a good 'ole cup of joe while watching the sunrise. Sounds idyllic, doesn't it?
You'll also have access to a toaster, kettle, an indoor and outdoor picnic table and a bench, too.
Aerial view of the chalets and lake.Camping du Domaine Lausanne
Guests will be able to enjoy the fire pit at any time of the day. However, nothing hits like a fire pit moment at night with graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows. Yeah, we're talkin' 'bout s'mores! (Note: these are not provided.)
Although you've got pretty much everything you need for a stellar stay, the site requires you to bring your own bedding, pillows, and towels along with any other camping supplies you'd need for your getaway.
The cabins are non-smoking and pets are, unfortunately, not allowed.
Electricity ports, running water and bathroom facilities are also located feet away from your cabin.
During your stay, you can soak in the views, swim in the lake and even rent a boat to get in on some water action.
The cabins go for $123.08 per night during low season and $173.08 during high season.
Camping du Domaine Lausanne requires a $250.00 deposit, which will be returned to you upon inspection of your cabin. Check-in time starts at 3 p.m. and check-out is at 11:00 a.m..
Camping du Domaine Lausanne
Price: $123.08 + taxes per night (low season) | $173.08 + taxes per night (high season) — Check calendar for seasonal rates.
Address: 150, rte 117 N., Ivry-sur-le-Lac, QC
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.