This Tiny Home 90 Mins From Montreal Is A Cozy Nature Escape With Lake Access
Who's up for a quaint fall escape?
With autumn creeping up rather quickly, now is the perfect time to book a cozy getaway to truly take in the changing of the fall colours. Airbnb is offering up this tiny home only 90 minutes from Montreal ideal for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Located in Hatley, Quebec, the Elixir micro-cottage is an eco-friendly accommodation that will fit all your glamping needs. Perched on the ridge of a mountain, the unit offers a total immersion experience in the great outdoors. The tiny home can accommodate up to four people and is equipped with a queen size bed, a kitchen, small storage areas, an outdoor BBQ, chairs and charming decor.
The location will allow you to fully unwind and become one with nature. With lake access and a view of the valley, you and your crew, that special someone or simply yourself can truly enjoy some peace and quiet.
The Elixir chalet also allows you to take full advantage of the brand new private, heated and saltwater pool that is open 24 hours. Bathroom facilities are also located on-site with a toilet block and three showers for women and three showers for men.
As the sun sets, you can sit around the outdoor fire taking in the sounds of the crackling wood while you unpack the chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows for some yummy s'mores.
It's important to note that you must bring your own cooler and bedding. However, drinking water and electricity will be provided for you upon check-in.
Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and check-out is t 11:00 a.m. Parking is also available on the premises.