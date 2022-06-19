These Smoothies Have Been Recalled Over Possible Norovirus Contamination
The products have been sold nationally and online.
If your go-to morning snack is an oat-based smoothie, then the latest recall by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) may have you restocking some ingredients. Seven products by Revive Superfoods are being removed from store shelves because the raspberries used to make them could be contaminated with norovirus.
"People with the illness usually develop symptoms within 24 to 48 hours, but they can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly,” warned the CFIA.
The recalled Revive Superfoods flavours include:
- Açaí Twist Smoothie (201g)
- Berry Blü Smoothie (194g)
- Coconut Cream Smoothie (190g)
- Heart Beet Smoothie (207g)
- Raspberry & Mango Smoothie (188g)
- Strawberry Zen Smoothie (222g)
- Berry Patch Oats Cereal Bowl (176g)
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online. Quebecers who've purchased them are advised to either throw them away or bring them back to the location when they were bought.
If you have consumed one of the impacted items, the CFIA advises monitoring for norovirus symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal cramps. Infections can also mean fever, headaches, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue.
Symptoms often last for a day or two, and the symptoms can go away on their own.
"In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously,” according to the CFIA.
The illness is highly contagious and once caught can be spread by having direct contact with an infected person. Anyone who has had norovirus in the past can catch it again.
