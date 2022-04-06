These Kinder Chocolates Were Recalled By Health Canada Due To Possible Salmonella
Kinder Surprise and Mini Eggs are on the list!
It seems as if Kinder is the latest chocolate brand to be recalled by Health Canada. On April 6, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada recalled many Kinder chocolate brand products due to possible salmonella.
Ferrero Canada Ltd., Kinder's parent company, is currently recalling all potentially contaminated Kinder products, which according to Health Canada, have been sold nationally.
The products currently being recalled are:
- Kinder Schoko-Bons, 200g
- Kinder Happy Moments - Kinder Confections Assortment, 191g
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 110g
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 182g
- Kinder Mix- Egg Hunt Kit, 186g
- Kinder Mix - 7 Easter treats, 116g
- Kinder Surprise: Miraculous, 100g
- Kinder Surprise: Natoons, 100g
- Kiner Surprise, 100g
The CFIA is currently "conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings," Health Canada said. The CFIA is also "verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace."
If you think you are in possession of the affected Kinder products, Health Canada is urging the public to not consume the recalled products and to throw out or return the Kinder items to the point of purchase.
If you have consumed the recalled products, it's important to observe for any possible salmonella-related symptoms.
According to Health Canada, consumption of a product contaminated with salmonella may cause "short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."
Considering Kinder Mini Eggs, Surprise, and the Egg Hunt Kit are Easter favourites, it's best you check any and all Kinder products you may have purchased as the egg-tastic holiday fast approaches.