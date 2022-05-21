Health Canada Has Recalled This Raspberry Brand Due To Norovirus
Check your refrigerator! ☢️
Another day, another Health Canada recall. Whether it's Kinder chocolates, cannabis products, or Fitbit watches, Health Canada has got their recall game down to a T.
The federal department seems to be working overtime when it comes to countless food recalls across Canada, and now Health Canada and the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) are recalling Below Zero and Mantab brand Whole Raspberries IQF due to norovirus.
The recall was issued on May 15, 2022, by Health Canada. Here are all the details pertaining to the recalled raspberry item:
- Below Zero/Mantab: Whole Raspberries IQF | 1 kg | Lot #: XT21253 | UPC: 0 69821 06020 4
The affected products were sold in Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.
According to a separate press release, the recalled raspberries were first flagged by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for the Below Zero and Mantab brand IQF Whole raspberries, which had originated from China and were distributed across Canada.
The company has voluntarily opted to recall the product in question. Below Zero and Mantab have agreed along with the MAPAQ to remove the products from the Canadian marketplace as a "precautionary measure," the press release stated.
Those who may be in possession of the recalled product are being urged to not consume them and dispose of them immediately. While the product may not appear to be spoiled in any way, it still may be contaminated with norovirus, MAPAQ shared.
In most cases, people exposed to this virus develop symptoms 24 to 48 hours after consumption. Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.
Cases of norovirus illness have been reported to MAPAQ, the press release stated, and "may be associated with the consumption of this food."
So, check your fridge and freezers folks just to be safe!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.