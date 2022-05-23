Health Canada Recalls Several Kinds Of Jif Brand Peanut Butter Due To Risk Of Salmonella
Peanut butter safe than sorry. 🥜
Health Canada has announced a recall of some Jif brand peanut butter due to possible Salmonellacontamination. The company behind the spread, Smucker Foods of Canada, rolled out the voluntary recall of nearly a dozen kinds of peanut butter in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency this weekend. An outbreak of 14 salmonella cases linked to Jif peanut butter have been recorded south of the border.
Affected products, spanning nearly a dozen kinds of peanut butter, have been sold at grocery stores across Canada, the U.S., and online:
- JIF SQUEEZE 375 GRAMS CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150024556)
- JIF 18 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER CASE (5150040200)
- JIF 500 GRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150045163)
- JIF 1 KILOGRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150045736)
- JIF 500 GRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150070037)
- JIF 1 KILOGRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150070038)
- JIF 500 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150075002)
- JIF 500 GRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER (5150075004)
- JIF 1 KILOGRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER (5150075005)
- JIF 1 KILOGRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER (5150075006)
- JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY (5150075007)
The product lot code range for the impacted products is 1274425 – 2140425.
Consumers who have products matching any of the above descriptors should dispose of it immediately, or return it to the place where it was purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems can contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.
Healthy people can get short-term symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Sometimes Salmonella can result in complications, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.
If you think you have gotten sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.