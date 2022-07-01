Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

This Sunflower Field 1 Hour From Montreal Lets You Wander Through Rows Of Towering Flowers

It's a perfect spot for a blooming day trip! 🌻

Associate Editor
Person posing in sunflower field, Right: Sunflower field an hour from Montreal.

Person posing in sunflower field, Right: Sunflower field an hour from Montreal.

@cassiarsenault | Instagram

If you weren't able to enjoy Montreal's tulip field festivities, then don't fret, 'cause you can get some of that flower power from Ferme Champy, a farm only an hour from Montreal offering up rows and rows of beautiful sunflowers.

The farm is located in the town of Sainte-Christine in the Montérégie region, where you can take in the blooming period of these flowers that are bound to add some sunshine to your life.

While Ferme Champy may be known for its 100% organic sunflower oil, it's now gaining popularity for its sunflower field visits.

For the second time, the farm will open to the public from July 27 to August 7, 2022, every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for you to wander through towering fields of sunflowers. Sounds idyllic, right?

Visitors will be able to tour the oil mill, walk through the fields, and can even bring their own picnic to really make a day out of it.

During the weekends, a food truck is present on-site, so if you wanna grab a bite while taking loads of Instagram pics or sharing a romantic day with your S/O, then Ferme Champy has got you covered.

In addition to the sunflower fields, guests can enjoy a handful of forest trails and a Fleuriska medicinal plant garden.

The entrance fee is $15 per person 12 years of age and over and $8 for those 11 years old and younger. Tickets can be purchased on-site only by credit card, debit, or cash. Reservations are not possible.

As if sunflowers weren't enough, Ferme Champy also sends visitors off with a small gift at the end of their visit.

So, grab your friends, a camera, and a cute picnic, and you've got yourself a sunflower field-filled day.

Ferme Champy Sunflower Field

Price: $15 (12 years+), $8 (3-12 years old), Free (0-3 years)

Address: 50, ch. Béthanie, Sainte-Christine, QC

When: July 27 to August 7, 2022, every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

