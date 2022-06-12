A Quebec City Park Is Getting Giant Sculptures Made Of Flowers & Plants This Summer
There will be five sections to explore.
An exhibition of giant plant and flower sculptures is coming to Quebec City's Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge this summer. Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 will feature 200 works by 100 horticulturalists. In total, the organization says the show will comprise six million flowers and plants.
The exhibition, titled "Once Upon a Time... the Earth," will unfold across five sections.
First, "a dozen gigantic butterflies" will form the entrance to the exhibition, gathering rainbow-coloured ribbons around a central "big turtle" at the foot of a palatial pergola, according to the event website.
Next, the "Polar and Marine World" will feature vegetal representations of marine mammals and the dramatic icy landscapes of the Arctic and Antarctic. An online rendering of the space shows visitors walking between wavy seas and breaching whales.
The third part will showcase endangered species. Sculptures in their likeness will appear to gather around an interpretation of "Mother Earth."
Artists from Wendake contributed to the fourth section, inspired by the Huron-Wendat Nation. The area will include arches representing longhouses and frescoes "[illustrating]" the nation's eight "contemporary and ancient clans."
Finally, on "The Farm" in section five, visitors will see an idyllic display of agricultural labour and barnyard animals.
"Once Upon a Time... the Earth" will be the first-ever Mosaïcultures exhibition in Quebec City. Past editions have included competitions and shows in Montreal; Gatineau; Niagara Falls; Atlanta; Dollywood in Tennessee; Antalya, Turkey; Hamamatsu, Japan; and Shanghai.
Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 will take place between June 24 and October 10, 2022. Tickets are $25 for adults who are residents of Quebec and $22.50 for ID-holding students.
Get a summary of the details below.
Mosaïcultures Québec 2022
Price:
- $25/adult residents of Quebec
- $22.50 for ID-holding students
- $35 for non-residents
When: June 24 to October 10, 2022
Address: Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge, 1215, Grande Allée O., Quebec City, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair/scooter accessible