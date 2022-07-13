Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
things to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Really Get Your Groove On

Eat, laugh, and dance all weekend-long.

Contributing Writer
Festival Nuits D'Afrique in Montreal, Right: People cheersing with wine at Soif de Cidre in Montreal.

Festival Nuits D'Afrique in Montreal, Right: People cheersing with wine at Soif de Cidre in Montreal.

Courtesy of Jérôme Busquet for @nuitsdafrique | Instagram, Soif de Cidre Montreal | Facebook
True

The sweetest time of the week is finally approaching: the weekend.

Weekends in the summer are the perfect time to take advantage of the many festive things Montreal has to offer. Whether you're looking to get your laugh on, dance the weekend away, or eat at some of Montreal's hottest spots, we've totally got you covered.

Here's a fabulous list of things to do in Montreal this weekend that'll really help get your groove on.

Head to Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival

Price: $109 to $225

Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Place des Arts and various other locations across Montreal

When: July 13 to July 31, 2022

Why You Should Go: Get the giggles at some of Just For Laughs hilarious shows with performances from comedians like Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, and Hasan Minhaj, to name a few.

Find out more

Vibe Out at This Is House's "Meet Me At The Quai" Event

Price: $32

Where: Grand Quai du Port de Montreal

When: Saturday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Get your groove on this weekend at the "Meet Me At The Quai" event where you can discover local DJs, including Wallace, Mvngo, and Oska all while enjoying a classic view of Montreal's stunning Old Port.

Get your ticket

Check Out Festival International Nuits D'Afrique

Price: Varies per event

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

When: Until July 24

Why You Should Go: Festival International Nuits D'Afrique, an iconic Montreal festival, is hosting 150 concerts by local and international artists over the span of 13 days. Besides music, there are various food stands serving traditional dishes such as Haitian griots, yassa and maffé from West Africa, Jamaican jerk, or accras and bokit from Martinique

Find out more

Visit The New & Improved Westmount Conservatory

Price: Free

Where: 4624, rue Sherbrooke O., Westmount, QC

When: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Why You Should Go: After seven years of being closed, the stunning Westmount Conservatory has finally reopened. The fairytale greenhouse looks more magical than ever with its new and ethereal re-imagined gardens that are ready for you to visit.

Find out more

Carb-Up With Some $5 Gnocchi

Price: $5

Where: Drogheria Fine; 68, ave. Fairmount O, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Luckily, this spot is one of the few restos in Montreal that hasn't been affected by inflation. The team at Droghgeria Fine made it clear they're keeping its signature $5 gnocchi as is. So, go ahead and grab yourself a $5 dish whenever a carb-craving kicks in this weekend, you won't regret it!

Find out more

Dance The Day Away at Piknic Électronik

Price: $34.79

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

When: Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Piknic Électronik is a Montreal summer must! From the music, outdoor space and rad vibes, a weekend at Piknic is one you'll be bound to remember. So, grab your friends, go get a cocktail in a bucket (yes, a bucket) and get ready to boogie.

Find out more

Refresh Yourself At This New Public Pool

@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram

Price: Free

When: Open every day, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 2560, boul. de Maisonneuve East, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: La Piscinette is the perfect spot to go for a swim this summer in Montreal. La Piscinette is a temporary installation in Jos-Montferrand Park and is helping Montrealers beat the heat — and with temps rising this weekend, you'll definitely wanna check it out.

Find out more

Watch A Film At The 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival

Price: $11 - $12 per ticket

Where: Various theatres in Montreal

When: July 14 to August 3, 2022

Why You Should Go: For all the film fans in Montreal, this one's for you. Described as "the largest, most influential genre film festival in North America," this festival has all kinds of unique films on its lineup for you to check out.

Website

Try Out Super Aqua Club's New Floating Adventure

Price: $48+ for a full-day regular ticket; $33 for a half-day regular ticket at 3 p.m.

Where: 322, Mnt de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet, QC

When: Every day from 10 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

Why You Should Go: If you're trying to escape the city heat, this water park is the perfect spot to do so. And for those who love the idea of spending time just floating away, the new high-tech Zephyr River at Super Aqua Club is a must-try for some stunning visuals that'll make you wanna go down the lazy river time and time again.

Find out more

Hit Up A Montreal Supper Club

Where: Various locations across Montreal

Why You Should Go: Looking to add a little glitz and glam to your life? A fancy supper club is an ideal spot to do exactly that — and luckily, there are tons in Montreal to spend a night out at. Grab your crew, dress up all fancy, and hit up a supper club resto followed by a rad time on the dancefloor.

Find out more

Grab A Drink At Soif de Cidre 2022

Price: Cost: $20 presale pass; free admission for those under 12 years old

When: July 15, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; July 16, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; July 17, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Hangar 1825, Lachine Canal, 40 des Seigneurs Street

Why You Should Go: Quench your summer thirst at this festive cider festival held at the Lachine Canal. Soif de Cidre will feature over 30 Quebec cider makers and even a grilled cheese bar. Beer and grilled cheese? Uh, yes, please!

Find out more

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...