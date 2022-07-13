11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Really Get Your Groove On
Eat, laugh, and dance all weekend-long.
The sweetest time of the week is finally approaching: the weekend.
Weekends in the summer are the perfect time to take advantage of the many festive things Montreal has to offer. Whether you're looking to get your laugh on, dance the weekend away, or eat at some of Montreal's hottest spots, we've totally got you covered.
Here's a fabulous list of things to do in Montreal this weekend that'll really help get your groove on.
Head to Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival
Price: $109 to $225
Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Place des Arts and various other locations across Montreal
When: July 13 to July 31, 2022
Why You Should Go: Get the giggles at some of Just For Laughs hilarious shows with performances from comedians like Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, and Hasan Minhaj, to name a few.
Vibe Out at This Is House's "Meet Me At The Quai" Event
Price: $32
Where: Grand Quai du Port de Montreal
When: Saturday, July 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Get your groove on this weekend at the "Meet Me At The Quai" event where you can discover local DJs, including Wallace, Mvngo, and Oska all while enjoying a classic view of Montreal's stunning Old Port.
Check Out Festival International Nuits D'Afrique
Price: Varies per event
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
When: Until July 24
Why You Should Go: Festival International Nuits D'Afrique, an iconic Montreal festival, is hosting 150 concerts by local and international artists over the span of 13 days. Besides music, there are various food stands serving traditional dishes such as Haitian griots, yassa and maffé from West Africa, Jamaican jerk, or accras and bokit from Martinique
Visit The New & Improved Westmount Conservatory
Price: Free
Where: 4624, rue Sherbrooke O., Westmount, QC
When: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Why You Should Go: After seven years of being closed, the stunning Westmount Conservatory has finally reopened. The fairytale greenhouse looks more magical than ever with its new and ethereal re-imagined gardens that are ready for you to visit.
Carb-Up With Some $5 Gnocchi
Price: $5
Where: Drogheria Fine; 68, ave. Fairmount O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Luckily, this spot is one of the few restos in Montreal that hasn't been affected by inflation. The team at Droghgeria Fine made it clear they're keeping its signature $5 gnocchi as is. So, go ahead and grab yourself a $5 dish whenever a carb-craving kicks in this weekend, you won't regret it!
Dance The Day Away at Piknic Électronik
Price: $34.79
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
When: Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Piknic Électronik is a Montreal summer must! From the music, outdoor space and rad vibes, a weekend at Piknic is one you'll be bound to remember. So, grab your friends, go get a cocktail in a bucket (yes, a bucket) and get ready to boogie.
Refresh Yourself At This New Public Pool
Price: Free
When: Open every day, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 2560, boul. de Maisonneuve East, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: La Piscinette is the perfect spot to go for a swim this summer in Montreal. La Piscinette is a temporary installation in Jos-Montferrand Park and is helping Montrealers beat the heat — and with temps rising this weekend, you'll definitely wanna check it out.
Watch A Film At The 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival
Price: $11 - $12 per ticket
Where: Various theatres in Montreal
When: July 14 to August 3, 2022
Why You Should Go: For all the film fans in Montreal, this one's for you. Described as "the largest, most influential genre film festival in North America," this festival has all kinds of unique films on its lineup for you to check out.
Try Out Super Aqua Club's New Floating Adventure
Price: $48+ for a full-day regular ticket; $33 for a half-day regular ticket at 3 p.m.
Where: 322, Mnt de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet, QC
When: Every day from 10 a.m to 6:30 p.m.
Why You Should Go: If you're trying to escape the city heat, this water park is the perfect spot to do so. And for those who love the idea of spending time just floating away, the new high-tech Zephyr River at Super Aqua Club is a must-try for some stunning visuals that'll make you wanna go down the lazy river time and time again.
Hit Up A Montreal Supper Club
Where: Various locations across Montreal
Why You Should Go: Looking to add a little glitz and glam to your life? A fancy supper club is an ideal spot to do exactly that — and luckily, there are tons in Montreal to spend a night out at. Grab your crew, dress up all fancy, and hit up a supper club resto followed by a rad time on the dancefloor.
Grab A Drink At Soif de Cidre 2022
Price: Cost: $20 presale pass; free admission for those under 12 years old
When: July 15, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; July 16, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; July 17, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Hangar 1825, Lachine Canal, 40 des Seigneurs Street
Why You Should Go: Quench your summer thirst at this festive cider festival held at the Lachine Canal. Soif de Cidre will feature over 30 Quebec cider makers and even a grilled cheese bar. Beer and grilled cheese? Uh, yes, please!