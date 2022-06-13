This Gatineau Festival Has Live Music, A Swim-Up Bar & A Ferris Wheel
Take in the show from a flamingo float! 🦩
Gatineau's summer festival getaway is back for two weekends next month with live music, a swim-up bar, food trucks, and even a ferris wheel. Just two hours drive from Montreal, you can dip your toes in the sand and sip your drink from the pool at Festibière de Gatineau from July 20 - 23 and again from July 27 - 30.
This summer's festivities will feature performances by Montreal hip-hop collective Bran Van 3000, Sherbrooke-based electropop group Valaire, and Nova Scotian electro hip-hop duo Radio Radio. Also on the line-up are Alaclair Ensemble, Caracol, Laraw, Dude le Chansonnier, and Fred Gagnon.
Each artist will play twice a day at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., except for both Saturday afternoons when there will be one-off shows. That means you'll be allowed in from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., or from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets go for $23.50 per show and must be purchased ahead of time. You can also get an $85 festival pass if you want to catch all of the shows (just know that won't let you stay on-site between sessions).
There will be creative seating available throughout the festival grounds. Catch a different perspective on the stages from the on-site ferris wheel or pick from the inflatable pink flamingo floats and paddle boats on the large pool at the centre of the festival. One poolside perk is if finish your drink while on the water, you can wade over to the swim-up bar for a refill
The festival will release its full beer, cocktail, and food menu two weeks before the festival.
Festibière de Gatineau
Two people hold drinks sitting on two chairs in the sand overlooking a pool.
@festibieredegatineau | Instagram
When: July 20-23 and July 27-30
Where: Place des Festivals Zibi, 40 rue Jos-Montferrand
Cost: $23.95 per show or $85 for the full eight days
Accessibility for those with reduced mobility.