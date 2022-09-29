This Is Your Last Chance To Attend Montreal's Mesmerizing Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit
Only a few days left!
If you haven't been to the Arsenal Contemporary Art to experience the immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit yet, this is your last chance: the popular show will close up shop on October 2.
At the time of writing, Montrealers only have this week left to plunge into the universe of perhaps the most iconic Mexican painter of all time.
Through the use of interactive installations and 360-degree projections, visitors get to know the queer artist on a deeper level, stepping directly into her memories, including her most tragic moments.
You'll see authentic snapshots from Kahlo's life, including archival photos and original films paired with digital art and music that dramatize significant moments in her life.
The show takes approximately 90 minutes. Visitors with general admission tickets have to book a specific time slot online.
For an additional cost, visitors can select a "FLEX" or VIP pass and walk in at any time on their chosen date. The VIP option includes a virtual reality experience and an undefined gift.
Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography
Cost: $40+ for adults, $33+ for students
When: Until October 2
- Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The last entry is at 6 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The last entry is at 8 p.m.
- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The last entry is at 5 p.m.
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC