Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting A Wine & Cocktail Fair This Month & Tickets Are Only $18
You can taste liquors imported from 25 different countries.
Who's thirsty? 'Cause Montreal's La Grande Dégustation is back from October 21 to 22. For the first time ever, the annual boozy gathering for wine and liquor enthusiasts will take place at none other than the Grand Quay of the Old Port — this way you can sip on some delish wine and cocktails with a magnificent Montreal view.
Under the theme 'world tour', the 12th edition of the event will reunite more than 280 local and international exhibitors — representing over 1600 products from 80 different regions, including some exclusivities for those looking for rare gems. The complete list of exhibitors is available on La Grande Dégustation's website.
Guests are invited to attend the classy carousal and discover wines and spirits from a number of different countries, including Italy, France, South Africa Portugal, Argentina, Moldova, Spain, the United States, Lithuania, and so many more. If you're more of a beer aficionado, then perhaps an Oktoberfest celebration is more your vibe as there will be very few beer options on site.
You can attend a single day of this 18+ boozy gathering for only $18 and you'll get a glass to savour the variety of liquors. Tastings are only payable in coupons sold on site, which cost $1 each.
If you'll be attending this year's La Grande Dégustation, you will also have the chance to take part in animated tastings and events such as cocktail workshops and the 'wine route' hosted by Air Canada. Guests must register on site and go up the second floor of the Grand Quay to attend these free activities. Places are limited so we recommend that you check your options on the program beforehand.
La Grande Dégustation de Montréal 2022
Price: Tickets are $18 each for one day. Tastings are purchasable on-site with coupons.
When: October 21 to 22, 2022
Where: Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal — 200 rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.