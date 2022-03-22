This Massive Quebec Farm For Sale Comes With A Decked-Out Watchtower With Incredible Views
An atypical architectural jewel – complete with a watchtower and one million square feet of land – could be yours for $1.49 million.
Located in the Charlevoix region, 10 minutes outside the charming town of Baie-Saint-Paul, the large piece of property comes with houses, farm buildings and everything else you’ll need to start a thriving business or your own homestead, far away from the city and other humans.
Main house and watchtower.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
The estate is a passion project for a local engineer.
The watchtower rises high above the rest of the house and tree canopy of the surrounding forest.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
"He built it all himself over the last 13 years," explained Jean Dubuc, a real estate agent with Les Immeubles Charlevoix. "It was done with a lot of professional rigour, it was overbuilt."
The main living, dining and kitchen area.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
"All of the technical specifications are above or normal standard," he added.
The modern dining room and kitchen.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
Nature lovers will appreciate its proximity to the Charlevoix hinterland, Grands-Jardins National Park and Le Massif ski resort, which boasts the highest vertical drop in Canada east of the Rockies.
Outdoor sitting area with the watchtower in the background.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
The main house features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a huge commercial kitchen complete with a large cold storage space and 1,200 square feet of terrace. The property also includes a recently renovated guest house.
Small traditional guest house.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
"A major agrotourism project or incomparable private domain awaits you," the listing states.
Aerial view of the property.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
What's more, the primary structure features a one-of-a-kind watchtower that can be a residence unto itself with a fireplace, kitchen and sleeping area, not to mention incredible views of impressive Laurentian peaks.
View from inside the watchtower.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
It also comes with farm buildings and all the equipment you'll need to raise livestock and grow crops, including an animal enclosure with electric fencing and watering troughs, vegetable gardens, fruit trees and a hydroponic greenhouse.
Inside the hydroponic greenhouse.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
Wine lovers should note that it also comes with a vineyard.
On-site vineyard with view of mountains in the background.Raynald Demers/René Bouchard
It will take a special someone with plenty of energy and know-how to own and operate this place, noted Dubuc, but "the person who buys the property will have support from the seller for a period of time," he said. "To be able to work all that will take some coaching."
