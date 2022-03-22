Trending Topics

This Massive Quebec Farm For Sale Comes With A Decked-Out Watchtower With Incredible Views

See the photos.

An atypical architectural jewel – complete with a watchtower and one million square feet of land – could be yours for $1.49 million.

Located in the Charlevoix region, 10 minutes outside the charming town of Baie-Saint-Paul, the large piece of property comes with houses, farm buildings and everything else you’ll need to start a thriving business or your own homestead, far away from the city and other humans.

The estate is a passion project for a local engineer.

"He built it all himself over the last 13 years," explained Jean Dubuc, a real estate agent with Les Immeubles Charlevoix. "It was done with a lot of professional rigour, it was overbuilt."

"All of the technical specifications are above or normal standard," he added.

Nature lovers will appreciate its proximity to the Charlevoix hinterland, Grands-Jardins National Park and Le Massif ski resort, which boasts the highest vertical drop in Canada east of the Rockies.

The main house features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a huge commercial kitchen complete with a large cold storage space and 1,200 square feet of terrace. The property also includes a recently renovated guest house.

"A major agrotourism project or incomparable private domain awaits you," the listing states.

What's more, the primary structure features a one-of-a-kind watchtower that can be a residence unto itself with a fireplace, kitchen and sleeping area, not to mention incredible views of impressive Laurentian peaks.

It also comes with farm buildings and all the equipment you'll need to raise livestock and grow crops, including an animal enclosure with electric fencing and watering troughs, vegetable gardens, fruit trees and a hydroponic greenhouse.

Wine lovers should note that it also comes with a vineyard.

It will take a special someone with plenty of energy and know-how to own and operate this place, noted Dubuc, but "the person who buys the property will have support from the seller for a period of time," he said. "To be able to work all that will take some coaching."

Farm with a Watchtower in Quebec's Charlevoix Region

Price: $1,490,000

Where: Saint-Urbain, QC

Website


