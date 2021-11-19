This Montreal Call Centre Is Hiring English Speakers & The Perks Are Awesome
No prior experience needed!
Whether you're looking to get your start in the working world, craving some change or are ready to take your career to the next level, a position that offers good pay, great benefits and excellent company culture is the dream. You'll find all three (and more) at Sekure Merchant Solutions.
Sekure works within the payment-processing industry, dealing directly with small- to mid-sized businesses. With an emphasis on teamwork and coaching, it's been rated one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers and Canada's Top Employers for Recent Grads for several years in a row.
But if you're considering a career with Sekure, its accolades are only the tip of the iceberg. You'll also be helping small businesses thrive during a challenging period for mom-and-pop stores and getting some sweet perks at the same time.
A gig with Sekure means joining a passionate group of people who love what they do, but it also means having access to cool stuff like 5-à-7 Fridays in the office, free breakfast, professional training, company events, a competitive salary and more.
Sekure's Great Place to Work Committee is constantly brainstorming new ways to bring employees together (both safely in person and virtually). Sekure also has regular campaigns to support their employees' health and well-being, like Mental Health Week.
With full-time jobs available (ranging from entry-level sales roles that require no previous experience to senior sales positions), Sekure has a generous base pay and high-income potential.
The company offers commission with no cap, bonuses and daily incentives as well as prizes for top-performing team members. All told, a senior sales role could see you taking home six figures annually.
Plus, working hours are from nine to five on weekdays, meaning your evenings and weekends are free to do as you please, whether you work remotely or from the Sekure office in Place Ville Marie (PVM).
Located smack dab in Montreal's Downtown, PVM boasts top-notch restos, stores and amenities like banks, pharmacies and Canada Post.
Right now, Sekure is specifically in need of English speakers with or without sales or call-centre experience. If that sounds like you, you can check out the available roles on Sekure's career page.
And if you get the job, refer a friend! Sekure is offering its employees up to $1,000 for successful referrals.
Sekure's English-Speaking Job Opportunities In Montreal
When: Now
Where: Montreal
Details: Sekure is offering roles for English speakers in Montreal, from entry-level jobs with no experience needed to senior sales positions with high-earning potential.