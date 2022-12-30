This Montreal Park Has Free Weekend Ski & Snowshoe Rentals This Winter
Also kites and sleds! 🪁🛷❄️
Wear your warmest jacket and brave the cold at Montreal's Parc Frédéric-Back for a ski or snowshoe-packed weekend — all for free.
Cultural institution TOHU is offering free equipment rentals on reservations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Bookings open on January 11, 2023, and this service will run until March 5.
Visitors can pick up skis or snowshoes at the loan trailer located at the first entrance, on Paul-Boutet street.
Once your feet are fully equipped, you can explore 9 kilometres of trails in total.
If you get tired of walking, don't fret, as you can switch to another free activity such as kite flying and sledding — both of which operate on a first-come-first-serve basis so no registration is needed.
You'll find the kites available for loan at Cube du Boisé-est, at the 20th entrance of Frédéric-Back Park. If you want to borrow sleds, mats and snow saucers, you must go between entrances one and five, north of the main road of the park. There will be two free sliding hills for Montrealers to enjoy all season long.
Note that you can borrow the equipment for a maximum of two hours and a fee may be charged if you return it too late or damage it.
Free winter activities at Parc Frédéric-Back
Price: Free
Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 5, 2023, and all week from February 27 to March 3.