A Montreal Park Is Hosting A Free Nighttime Snowshoeing & Stargazing Activity
You might even spot some nocturnal critters.❄️
As this winter endlessly drags on, perhaps you're running out of ideas for affordable outdoor activities. Here's one to make these last icy days more exciting: you can rent snowshoes — or bring your own — to re-discover Montreal's Parc Frédéric-Back with a guide at sunset.
And good news: this activity is totally free.
All you need to do is book your tour here with TOHU, a Montreal-based performance centre that promotes and organizes circus arts and community activities.
For about one hour and 15 minutes, you'll follow an expert on a two-kilometre snowy course through the park as they share their knowledge of what TOHU calls the park's nocturnal fauna.
The organization also says the activity is an ideal opportunity for urban stargazing.
MTL Blog reached out to THOU for more information about the guided tours. We'll update this article when we hear back.
Registration opens three days before the day of the activity and closes at 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the tour.
Tours begin at 7 p.m. The last of the season are on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25
You might also be interested in other free activities organized by TOHU, such as cross-country skiing, sledding, snow sculpting and kiting.
From attending Nuit Blanche as part of Montréal en Lumière to ice skating downtown or winter biking, there are plenty of other things you can do in Montreal to get through the last bits of winter with a smile on your face.
Nightly Guided Tours At Parc Frédéric-Back
Cost: Free
When: Fridays and Saturdays in February, beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Departure from the Snowshoe Rental Kiosk (Entrance 1 Rue Paul-Boutet) at Parc Frédéric Back