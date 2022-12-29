7 Of The Best Skating Rinks In Montreal To Glide On Day Or Night
They're all under $10 to access (and most are free). ⛸️
Some days may be frigid in Montreal, but that doesn't mean you should let the chance to skate at one of the city's top rinks slide by this winter. You can bundle up for a turn outdoors under a city landmark, or glide on the ice inside the tallest building downtown.
Here are some of the best skating rinks in Montreal for you to discover:
Atrium Le 1000
Where: 1000, rue De La Gauchetière O.
Cost: $9 general admission; $9 skate rental.
Reason to visit: This indoor rink in downtown Montreal is flooded with natural light from a massive overhead glass dome and is located on the ground floor of the tallest building in Montreal. You have to navigate some pretty cool architecture to find it and once you do, you can skate to music all-day (if you want). Services include skate sharpening ($9) and locker rental ($5). Just make sure you reserve a ticket online, or you won't be able to access the rink.
Beaver Lake
Where: 2000, chem. Remembrance
Cost: Free admission; $12.50 skate rental for two hours
Reason to visit: This beautiful outdoor rink on Mount Royal is refrigerated to maintain the ice. You can work up a sweat and then treat yourself to a hot chocolate or nibbles at the nearby Café des Amis. The skate rental counter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with skate sharpening available from 1 p.m. until at least 5 p.m.
Old Port
Where: Bassin Bonsecours
Cost: $8.25 for all-day access; $12 for skate rentals
Reason to visit: You can skate around the Old Port ferris wheel and the island it's on with romantic views of the Saint Lawrence River and Old Montreal. Grab a snack or hot drink at the Bonsecours bistro, or take a break at heated rest areas. The skate rental shop sharpens hockey and figure skates for $6.95, you can also use a free locker (padlocks cost $4.35 each to rent). If you're keen to skate on the best quality ice, you can check online ahead to time to gauge the daily condition of the rink.
Esplanade Tranquille
Where: 1442, rue Clark
Cost: Free to access, $12 skate rental for
Reason to visit: This downtown rink in the Place des Spectacles is twice as big as NYC's Rockefeller rink. It also boasts interactive projections of underwater creatures that you can chase while you skate from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day. The site is refrigerated and resurfaced every 90 minutes. There's also an adjoining café, restaurant, game rental counter and self-service library to enjoy indoors.
Parc La Fontaine
Where: 3819, ave Calixa-Lavallée
Cost: Free access; $12 skate rental for two hours
Reason to visit: This massive Plateau rink is made with natural ice, which means conditions have to be just right for it to open. You can check the city's online portal to make sure it's operating before you head over. If you decide to rent skates, you'll have to leave an identity card until you return them. The on-site lodge also offers $7 skate sharpening.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
People skating under string lights.
Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Cost: Free to access; $13.75 skate rental for two hours
Reason to visit: This riverside ice skating trail on Île Notre-Dame has panoramic views of downtown and Old Montreal. The redesigned 500-metre path follows the Saint Lawrence River and lights up at night, leading to a natural ice rink that's open daily. Skates cost $13.75 for a two-hour rental (and are free for Montrealers aged 17 and under with an adult purchase).
Parc Willibrord
Where: 1018, rue Willibrord
Cost: Free to access, no rentals
Reason to visit: Verdun's 'Bleu Blanc Bouge' ice ring is a popular free spot to get your skate on. While there are no rentals available, you can bring your own gear and store your belongings in a free locker area nearby (just don't forget to bring your own lock). Fans of the rink say it's perfect for a pick-up hockey game or family visit, but advise checking the opening schedule for the space to make sure you're not disappointed.