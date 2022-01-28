Trending Topics

This Quebec Park Near Montreal Lets You Explore A Frozen Beach & Search For Ice Sculptures

Grab your gear – or rent it – and spend the day exploring the winter landscapes.

Associate Editor
This Quebec Park Near Montreal Lets You Explore A Frozen Beach & Search For Ice Sculptures
@vanessa_mennillo | Instagram, @5871_km | Instagram


The winter months are well underway, and Montreal is home to countless must-do outdoor activities, including frozen beaches and ice sculptures. Parc National d'Oka offers some stunning winter landscapes and loads of outdoor fun, and the best part of it all is that it's only a 45-minute drive from the city.

Oka Park is arguably one of Montreal's most popular summer destinations, all thanks to Oka Beach. Well, when winter rolls around, the water freezes over (science!) making for quite the sight to feast your eyes on.

Not only can you snap a few pics for your Instagram feed, but you can also partake in a handful of winter sports that are offered all season long. Oka Park can be explored on foot – visitors can enjoy 20 km of trails, one of which takes you along the lake. This gives you ample time to soak in everything the grounds have to offer, which includes Oka's stunning ice sculptures.

If winter hiking isn't up your alley, Oka Park also offers 6 ski trails spanning more than 35 km for all your cross-country skiing needs. Equipment rental is available at Le Littoral Visitors Centre and costs $30 for adults, and is completely free for kids 17 years and under. Reservations for skiing must be made by phone (1-800-665-6527) or online, 24 hours in advance.

Snowshoeing, sledding, and fatbikes are also available for rental and are a great way to explore the park. Snowshoes can be rented 24 hours in advance, and cost $18.25 for adults and are free for kids. Kicksleds can also be rented on-site for $9.50/hr or $19.00 for 4 hours.

Fatbikes, equipped with oversized tires made for easy traction on the snow, can be rented 24 hours in advance for $21.75/hr, $43.50 for 4 hours, or $62.50 for the entire day.

Oka Park also allows you to bring your dogs in specified areas, making it the ideal spot for a doggo day trip!

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and winter activities run until March 31, 2022 (weather permitting). It's important to note that Parc National d'Oka requires an entry and parking fee. Visitors 18 years and over are charged a daily access fee of $9.00, while kids get in for free. Parking costs $8.91 per car for the entire day.

Parc National d'Oka

Price: $9.00 park access fee / $8.91 for parking / Activity & rental fees can be found here.

Address: 2020, chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC.

When: Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 31, 2022 (weather permitting).

Why You Need To Go: Embark on a short day trip to the stunning Oka Park where you can enjoy a plethora of winter activities including cross-country skiing, sledding and snowshoeing, and/or bask in the beautiful sights of their frozen beach and ice sculptures.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

