This Montreal Speakeasy Has A Secret Passcode & Fiery Spirits
There is some actual fire involved!
Montreal has plenty of secret nooks and crannies, if you know where to look. There's a special pleasure in knowing all the best spots in your city, whether it's to find poutine in an unexpected place or to hide in plain sight at a coworking hub. And, of course, who doesn't want to be in the know when there's high-quality cocktails involved?
The speakeasy scene is bustling in Montreal, including at a little place called Le Petit Secret. This Rosemont bar is not only password-protected, but the secret code changes on a monthly basis. You'll have to keep up if you want to become a regular.
Well, that's a bit of an exaggeration. Once you become a member, Le Petit Secret will send you an email each month with the new code, so you won't be out of the loop for long.
When you're inside, the moody atmosphere only complements the bar's down-low vibe. There are regular DJ sets and plenty of reasonably priced cocktails (or, as the menu terms them, "magic potions"), ranging from $14 to $20 each.
There's a bit of a dress code, which lines up with the bar's exclusive ambiance — go a little fancy if you really want to fit in.
If you're interested in shots, there are several house options, including an absinthe concoction (dangerous, yet intriguing) and an apple-flavoured shot that comes with a stick of marshmallows ready to be toasted.
There's also food, of course, from a humble chicken sandwich to a $23 cheese board to complete your high-society night on the town.
Le Petit Secret Speakeasy
When: Thursday to Saturday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Rosemont, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For the exclusivity and the creative drink options, this is a good spot for a date or a night with the girls.