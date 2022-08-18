This Montreal Village Pub Serves Vietnamese Street Food & Cocktails In A Diner-Like Atmosphere
What's black, white and red all over? Le Red Tiger.
Montreal's Village is home to a hip Vietnamese pub that glows with neon lighting and conviviality. The Red Tiger on Maisonneuve Est serves Asian street food, ranging from unconventional beef carpaccio with shrimp chips and mini pork pancakes to more traditional pho and lemongrass beef skewers. Throw the spot's creative cocktails in the mix and you have a meal to remember.
Outside of Le Red Tiger is painted in red, blue, yellow, black and white with hands holding chopsticks and a tiger. Right, People sit under red light and a mural of someone with a snake in front of their face.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Le Red Tiger's painted exterior, checkered black and white tiled flooring and stainless steel dishware all complement the spot's diner feel.
Featured house cocktails include the Raffff ($15) with bourbon, lemon juice, cherry purée and agave syrup and the Carlito's Way with tequila ($15) or mezcal ($18), Aperol, grapefruit juice, tamarin syrup, and spiced honey. Rafff is on the sweet, fruity side, while Carlito's way is fresh and acidic. Both are available without alcohol for $5 less.
The drink menu is expansive with about a dozen beers available on-tap or by the can/bottle. There's also a tequila, mezcal, scotch and whisky selection that ranges from $10 to $28 (for Yuubal Joven Verde). Other beverages include the house lemonade ($6) and iced tea ($7) and iced Vietnamese coffee ($9).
Someone sits in front of a meal. Right, The front window of Le Red Tiger.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
While the food at this spot is high quality, the portion sizes are limited. The server advised two to three $10-18 entrées per person to make up a full meal. That's means two people having cocktails and getting four entrées will rack up a $80 bill pretty quickly.
Everything arrived as finger foods, except for the seasonal veggies sautéed in garlic ($8), which were bok choy covered in peanuts. The texture was perfect and a they offered a good balance to an otherwise meat-based meal.
The fried wontons with pork and shrimp ($10) were an absolute highlight — super crispy on the outside but soft and flavourful on the inside. The grilled coconut chicken ($11) and lemongrass beef skewers were also phenomenal ($13), but both come with three skewers each, which leaves you wanting more. Each serving came with a light dipping sauce, one sweeter and one more savoury, that added extra juiciness to the meat.
Most everything arrived with a peanut topping with adds more flavour and a pleasant crunch, but is something to consider if you have a peanut allergy.
Carlito's Way cocktail in a tall glass with a slice of grapefruit and Raffff cocktail in short glass with red hue. Right, A close-up of the chicken skewers and sautéed bok choy.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram, @w.princetagram | Instagram
For a Monday evening, this place was pretty packed, so you may want to make a reservation online ahead of time.
There's an upbeat atmosphere, perfect for celebrating a birthday, but the drinks flow and the '80s jams play pretty loud, so if you're looking for a quiet, more intimate meal, then this might not be the place.
If you're up for a quality meal, however, willing to try innovative takes on Vietnamese street food and ready to splurge a little then you're going to want to try Le Red Tiger. You'll get your food quickly and leave sated.
Le Red Tiger
Where: 1201, boul. de Maisonneuve E.
When: Monday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. (open 'til 11 p.m. on Fridays)
Accessibility: Two small steps to enter, otherwise one floor and flat inside. Anyone with a peanut allergy should stay away.