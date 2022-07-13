Montreal's Village Will Shimmer With 60 Disco Balls Down Ste-Catherine This Summer
The installations will turn the pedestrian path into a dancefloor. 🪩🕺
Montreal's Village is about to get a whole lot more groovy.
Sixty floating disco balls will be installed along rue Sainte-Catherine Est, between rue Saint-Hubert and avenue Papineau, turning the pedestrian walkway into a glittering dancefloor by the end of July.
The following month, a sparkling dome to house local events will go up between rue Atateken and rue Wolfe. The unique installations, titled 'Mille Facettes' (or A Thousand Facets), are part of a three-year plan to revamp the neighbourhood.
No matter the time of day, the mirrored fixtures along rue Sainte-Catherine Est will cast a glittering pattern on passersby. When the sun is up, the disco balls will glint in the natural light and reflect the sky. At night, the spheres will be illuminated with colourful bursts of lights cast by projectors on both sides of the street.
The disco balls will "reflect the diversity of the neighbourhood and offer a unique signature to the Village," said Monique Simard, president of the board of directors of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.
Meanwhile, the giant disco dome will host a series of festive events and will be open for the public to enjoy. It will join the roster of other urban oases that are part of the 'cœurs de l'île' program that offers pop-up public gathering spaces and free activities across Montreal.
"Whether it's lounging with a book, eating a take-out meal from a local business, or even meeting up with friends before going out in the Village, everyone can add their own colour to the street," said Gabrielle Rondy, the Village's General Manager of Commercial Development.