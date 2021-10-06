This Small Ontario Town Just Got A Basketball Skatepark & You Can Road-Trip There From Montreal
Try out your trick shot and your kickflip.
Between extended lockdowns, social distancing and stay-at-home orders, 2021 has brought limited opportunities to have fun with friends or connect with the community. Smaller towns, ones that might not get as much action as their big-city neighbours, have especially felt this to be true.
One such community is Belleville. Just over a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Montreal with a population of less than 51,000, Belleville's a small town, but it's not one that's easily overlooked — at least, not for Mentos. Yes, Mentos, as in the "stay fresh" chewy mint you might have tucked in your purse or pocket right now.
Wanting to lend a helping hand to a small town that's been hit hard by COVID-19, Mentos decided to give Belleville's skatepark a serious upgrade. A space for community and fun, the skatepark — now called the BaSkateBowl — features basketball nets and mimics a basketball course layout. Belleville's young adults needed a breath of fresh air and Mentos provided.
The BaSkateBowl's grand opening took place on September 29, and it's already becoming a cherished community venue where Belleville's youth can practice their kickflips, free throws and ollies — all at the same time.
If you're looking for a fun road trip this fall, you should definitely check this spot out (and bring your board, if you have one). Everyone could use a little fun and, with health and safety measures in place, the BaSkateBowl is bringing together the basketball and skateboard communities of Belleville for a good time.
BaSkateBowl
Price: Free
When: This is a permanent installation.
Where: 373 Moira St. E., Belleville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mentos renovated Belleville's skatepark to include basketball nets — it's a guaranteed good time for the whole community.
