This Vending Machine In Montreal Is Stocked With Mini Champagne Bottles
That's about as glam as it gets! 🥂
It's out with the old and in with the new when it comes to vending machines. First, we found "Cake ATMs" where you can grab a slice of cake while in different malls in the city. Now, there's a vending machine in Montreal that's stocked with Moët & Chandon champagne in the W Hotel that'll make you feel as glamorous as you deserve.
But it's not as easy to snag as the cake slices. To take advantage of the very first champagne vending machine installed in a hotel in Quebec, you will have to stay in one of the W Hotel's suites for at least one night. You will receive tokens that can be exchanged for two 200-millilitre bottles of Moët & Chandon's Brut Impérial champagne.
"We can't wait for visitors to experience our unique ephemeral champagne installations," said Alexandre Tessier, director of sales and marketing at W Montreal, in a press release.
Guests staying in the WOW and EWOW suites will also be treated to a complimentary one-hour champagne tasting in an all-glass room called the "Champagne Box."
A maximum of six people can enter this room at a time, so the experience is intimate. Those who participate will be able to taste three different Moët & Chandon vintages: Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut - Rosé and Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2013 Brut or Rosé.
Note that this same experience is offered until February 2022, to all Quebecers for the sum of $95, you just have to reserve on the OpenTable website.
Champagne vending machine and tasting at the W Hotel in Montreal
Address: 901, rue du Square-Victoria, Montreal, QC
