Three Men In Their 20s Were Stabbed In Downtown Montreal Last Night
One of the victims is in critical condition.
Crime continues to be rampant in the greater Montreal area. Last night, three men were stabbed in downtown Montreal following an altercation that escalated between several individuals shortly before bars' closing time.
"Around 2:15 this morning, a call was made to 911 to advise us that a person had been stabbed at the corner of Bourassa and Maisonneuve in the Ville-Marie borough," said Julien Lévesque, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal.
When SPVM arrived on the scene, they located three individuals with stab wounds. The victims, three men, were quickly rushed to a hospital upon police arrival.
"They are 27, 25 and 29 years old. The first two are out of danger, the third, 29 years old, is still in critical condition — we are waiting for a health assessment from the medical authorities," Lévesque explained.
"It was an altercation between several individuals that got out of hand. We do not know where the victims came from or where they went [in the evening], and that's what will be determined by the investigators to solve the investigation," he continued.
The scene has been secured to allow investigators to analyze it. Police will also interview witnesses and check cameras that may have captured the event.
At the time of writing this article, no suspects had been located and no arrests had been made.
Police ask that if you have any information about this altercation, call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, where you can submit an anonymous tip.
