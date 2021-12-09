A Montreal High School Student Allegedly Stabbed Their Teacher
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Thursday morning incident.
A stabbing on Thursday morning at Montreal's John F. Kennedy High School in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension neighbourhood left a teacher with minor injuries and mobilized a major operation that has now ended, Montreal police say.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed that a stabbing incident took place at the school at around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday. A student allegedly stabbed their teacher after an "altercation escalated" between the two individuals, Brabant said.
"Following the altercation, the student stabbed at least once the teacher to his upper body," explained Brabant.
A teacher in his 40s received a "minor injury" after getting stabbed, Brabant said, and police "don't fear for his life."
A number of police officers were sent to the area to locate the suspect. Not long after, the suspect was arrested "not far from the school," according to the SPVM.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.