A Man Was Found Stabbed In A Ville-Marie Alley, Marking Montreal's 27th Homicide Of 2021
Police are investigating.
The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is investigating after a 23-year-old man was found stabbed in a Ville-Marie alley near Atwater station, marking Montreal's 27th homicide of the year.
At around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a passerby called police upon noticing the man unconscious on avenue Hope near boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest, said SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
Bergeron said the victim was suffering from "sharp object injuries of the upper body," and referred to the incident as "assault with a weapon."
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, he said.
"The major crimes unit is working on the case right now trying to gather all the information and get a better picture of what exactly happened. So this is where we are so far," Bergeron said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.