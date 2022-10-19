Ticketmaster Canada Has Been Sued Over Delayed Refunds & Could Owe You A Gift Card
A dozen shows are linked to the lawsuit.
Ticketmaster Canada has been taken to court over ticket refunds for shows that were cancelled or delayed due to COVID-19. A class-action lawsuit in Ontario claims that people who bought tickets to events impacted by the pandemic should've been refunded quickly in the original form of payment. Ticketmaster contends that all ticket holders were refunded except for a dozen Canadian events outside of Quebec.
A similar case in Quebec alleges some customers weren't fully refunded within 15 days of requesting one for postponed, rescheduled or cancelled shows between May 2017 and May 2020.
While the Quebec lawsuit is ongoing, Ticketmaster has agreed to a settlement totalling $137,545 in the Ontario case.
If approved by the court, Ticketmaster will have to offer a $5 electronic gift card for each eligible ticket purchased and an additional $100,000 to go toward legal fees for the plaintiff.
People are eligible if they bought tickets to any of the following shows in Ontario before March 11, 2020:
- Killswitch Engage: Atonement Tour 2020, REBEL, April 6, 2020
- Mini Pop Kids Live! The Bright Lights Concert Tour, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, May 2, 2020 (Matinee)
- Mini Pop Kids Live! The Bright Lights Concert Tour, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, May 2, 2020 (Evening)
- Celtic Illusion, Burton Cummings Theatre, March 14, 2020
- Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour, Orpheum Theatre, June 20, 2020
- Jim Cuddy Band, Burton Cummings Theatre, June 11, 2020
- Les McKeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers, Century Casino, March 21, 2020
- The Blue Stones, The Gateway (SAIT), March 21, 2020
- Hotel Mira, The Gateway (SAIT), March 27, 2020
- Pop Evil, The Gateway (SAIT), June 9, 2020
- Monster Jam, Commonwealth Stadium, July 11, 2020
- Lazy Ghost, The Gateway (SAIT), May 8, 2020
An approval hearing of the settlement terms is scheduled for the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on the morning of December 15. Those eligible don't have to do anything to be part of the settlement and will automatically be issued their electronic gift card.