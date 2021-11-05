News
Valérie Plante Is Beating Denis Coderre In Montreal's Mayoral Race, According To A Poll

Is the mayor on her way to a second term?

Is the mayor on her way to a second term? A new poll from Mainstreet Research shows Valérie Plante leading Denis Coderre by six percentage points among decided and leaning voters.

Between November 2 and 4, the poll asked 850 voting-age Montrealers about their intentions in the voting booth. Forty-six percent said they planned to vote for Plante. Forty percent planned to vote for Coderre and 5% said they were voting for Holness.

The candidates' support varied among the city's linguistic groups.

Of polled francophones, 55.5% said they would vote for Plante, compared to Coderre's 33.2% support.

The former mayor outpaced Plante among non-francophones, however: 49% support to the current mayor's 35%.

Nine percent of non-francophones said they would vote for Holness. Just 1.8% of francophones supported the Mouvement Montréal leader.

Montreal's election days are November 6 and 7.

