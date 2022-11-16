Search on MTL Blog

Tranna Wintour Threw Some Hilarious — & Honestly Well-Deserved — Shade At Pierrefonds

"Pierrefonds translated in English literally means 'rock bottom.'"

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Tranna Wintour appeared on CBC Gem's Comedy Night back in September where she threw some not-so-subtle shade at the oft-maligned suburban Montreal neighbourhood of Pierrefonds.

During her interview with Rick Mercer, Wintour shed some light on her upbringing — sharing with viewers that she was actually born and raised in the Montreal neighbourhood.

After a few claps emerged from the audience, Tranna was stunned that someone from Pierrefonds was possibly in her midst. That still didn't stop her from poking a little fun at her hometown.

"Let me just say," Tranna began. "Pierrefonds translated in English literally means 'rock bottom'."

"No?!" Mercer asked as he erupted into a fit of laughter. "I think that tells you everything you need to know about my childhood," Tranna said.

Mercer ended the bit off with a dig of his own: "If anyone ever accuses you of hitting rock bottom you can say 'I was born there!'"

Considering all there really is to do in Pierrefonds is bike around Cap Saint-Jacques, leave to hang out at Pointe-Claire's Fairview mall, and become a lifeguard in the summer, it's fair to say Tranna said everything without having to say much.

The duo also shared a laugh over their mutual experience when it comes to gym class.

"You and I have something in common...gym class!" Rick said.

"A nightmare, the worst. I'm still traumatized, and I'm still recovering," Wintour said as CBC's host nodded in agreement.

"But, what I vividly remember about gym [class] was that it brought up the average of all the guys and it brought down my average, which is not fair," Tranna said.

Same, Tranna...same.

