Tranna Wintour Threw Some Hilarious — & Honestly Well-Deserved — Shade At Pierrefonds
"Pierrefonds translated in English literally means 'rock bottom.'"
Tranna Wintour appeared on CBC Gem's Comedy Night back in September where she threw some not-so-subtle shade at the oft-maligned suburban Montreal neighbourhood of Pierrefonds.
During her interview with Rick Mercer, Wintour shed some light on her upbringing — sharing with viewers that she was actually born and raised in the Montreal neighbourhood.
After a few claps emerged from the audience, Tranna was stunned that someone from Pierrefonds was possibly in her midst. That still didn't stop her from poking a little fun at her hometown.
@cbcgem
if you’re from rock bottom, can you hit rock bottom? #comedynightwithrickmercer #rickmercer
"Let me just say," Tranna began. "Pierrefonds translated in English literally means 'rock bottom'."
"No?!" Mercer asked as he erupted into a fit of laughter. "I think that tells you everything you need to know about my childhood," Tranna said.
Mercer ended the bit off with a dig of his own: "If anyone ever accuses you of hitting rock bottom you can say 'I was born there!'"
Considering all there really is to do in Pierrefonds is bike around Cap Saint-Jacques, leave to hang out at Pointe-Claire's Fairview mall, and become a lifeguard in the summer, it's fair to say Tranna said everything without having to say much.
The duo also shared a laugh over their mutual experience when it comes to gym class.
"You and I have something in common...gym class!" Rick said.
"A nightmare, the worst. I'm still traumatized, and I'm still recovering," Wintour said as CBC's host nodded in agreement.
"But, what I vividly remember about gym [class] was that it brought up the average of all the guys and it brought down my average, which is not fair," Tranna said.
Same, Tranna...same.