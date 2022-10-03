Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides To Vote In The Quebec Election Today
You can get 30% off of your lift to and from a polling station.
Uber is looking to drive up voter participation in Quebec. The rideshare company is offering a 30% discount on rides to and from polling stations for the provincial election on October 3.
"We want to encourage as many Quebecers as possible to go to the polls by reducing the barriers to getting there," said Uber spokesperson Jonathan Hamel in a press release on Sunday.
Uber users can apply the discount code QCVOTE22 in the wallet section of the app before booking their ride. The discount can be used for two trips max on UberX, UberXL or Uber Vert for up to $5. The discount is available on election day only and isn't transferable.
\u201cDemain, c\u2019est l\u2019\u00e9lection au Qu\u00e9bec et nous voulons encourager le plus grand nombre de Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois \u00e0 exercer leur droit de vote.\n\nLe code QCVOTE2022 donnera un rabais pour se d\u00e9placer vers les bureaux de vote.\n\nPour en apprendre plus: https://t.co/zL5vqcencd\u201d— Uber Canada (@Uber Canada) 1664720393
"We are fortunate to live in a democracy, and at Uber, we are proud to help Quebecers exercise their right to vote with a safe transportation option," said Hamel.
This initiative is part of a broader commitment by Uber to getting the vote out. The company offered a similar discount for voters during the federal election in Canada last year and the 2020 presidential election in the United States.
If you need help finding out where to vote and whether your station meets your accessibility needs, you can enter your address in the Elections Québec site here. Polling stations in the province are open on October 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.