UPS Currently Has Hundreds Of Seasonal Jobs In Montreal Starting At Over $17/Hour
It's time for the holiday package rush!
Anyone who's looking for some decently-paying seasonal work, please stand up. UPS currently has a few hundred positions across many departments in and around the Montreal area ahead of the holiday package rush!
With several jobs available including drivers, package handlers, and even admin positions, this could be your chance to get into a flexible work schedule that could reap benefits down the line.
According to a statement shared with MTL Blog, "210 of these [jobs] are located in our Lachine, Blainville and Brossard facilities."
"We offer competitive wage ranges starting at over $17/hour, as well as flexibility, tuition reimbursement program, health benefits and multiple shift opportunities. But the biggest thing we offer seasonal hires, is a chance to start a career."
Here are just some of the jobs you'll find at UPS Montreal.
Delivery Driver
Salary: Starting at $19/hour, can go to $35.89/hour
Location: Lachine, Montreal
Why you should apply: If you have a class 5 license or higher and a clean driving record, this could be the job for you. Delivery drivers are the backbone of UPS and there is plenty of growth potential in this position.
Package Handler
Salary: To be determined
Location: Montreal
Why you should apply: If you're looking for a flexible work schedule, have attention to detail, and if sorting packages sounds like your idea of a good time, you could do a lot worse.
INTL Export Package Handler
Salary: To be determined
Location: Montreal
Why you should apply: It's a similar kind of job to the one above but this one will have you sorting international shipments. Plus, the schedule is even MORE flexible.
All of the jobs listed in this article were available at the time of writing, but are subject to change.