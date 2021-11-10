Canada Post Is Hiring 4,200 Workers For The Holiday Season & It Pays $21.80 An Hour
There are 150 Montreal-based postal clerk jobs available.
More than a million packages a day are delivered across Canada during the holiday season and, to ensure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas, Canada Post needs to hire a heck of a lot of seasonal workers.
To meet this annual increase in demand, Canada Post is looking for an additional 4,200 seasonal employees across the country. This means plenty of job opportunities in Montreal and across Quebec that would allow you to earn $21.80 an hour for a contract that runs from November 15 to January 15.
"The temporary seasonal employees will work in processing, transportation and delivery," a Canada Post spokesperson told Narcity Québec.
In Montreal, there are 150 open positions for on-call clerks whose duties — much like Santa's elves — are sorting mail into batches and operating mail-processing equipment. Note that Canada Post requires that you be able to fold, lift and carry packages but you don't need to be bilingual.
If you have a driver's license, you can also apply to become a Class 3 driver on-call. There are currently 35 positions available in Montreal. Your job would be to load and unload postal vehicles and to pick up, sort and deliver mail. You must be able to lift items weighing up to 22.7 kilograms and have a safe driving record for at least three years.
If you are interested in these positions, you can apply directly through the Canada Post website.
Seasonal Canada Post Worker
Salary: $21.80 an hour
Company: Canada Post
