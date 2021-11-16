Purolator Is Hiring 500 Quebecers For The Holiday Rush & You Could Make More Than $21/Hour
The company is bringing on 2,400 new employees across Canada to help with millions of packages. 🎁
Since it's expecting to process 54 million packages this holiday season, Purolator is hiring a whole lot of people to help out — including 500 Quebecers.
The shipping company announced that it's bringing on 2,400 new employees across Canada, increasing its staff by 15% to meet the demands of the holiday rush.
In Quebec, Purolator is looking for couriers and sorters, a spokesperson told MTL Blog. It's also looking to fill positions in its retail shipping centres, with its fleet team and operations management roles.
A courier-sorter position in Lachine that's open online right now offers an hourly wage of $21.08 for 30 hours per week. It's a permanent position picking up and delivering shipments that requires a driver's license, solid (and safe) driving skills and a good sense of direction.
There's also a PM sorter position in Lachine. The duties include unloading and sorting freight and it pays $21.94/hour for 15 hours per week — plus three's potential to get a $400 hiring bonus plus two $500 retention bonuses after one, three and six months of work.
"The demand for shipping and transportation services remains high, with businesses working to put inventory on shelves as consumers head back into bricks and mortar locations, while the heightened online shopping habits evidenced throughout the pandemic remain strong," said John Ferguson, president and CEO of Purolator in a statement.
According to Purolator, we're already in "peak shipping season," which goes from November 1 to December 24 with the busiest day of the year being November 30.
Purolator isn't the only big shipping company that's currently beefing up its workforce for the holidays. UPS has hundreds of open jobs available in Montreal right now, FedEx is hiring 1,000+ Canadians and Canada Post is looking for 4,200 holiday workers across the country, including 150 Montrealers.
