Video Shows Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Sharing His Love For Quebec At A Montreal Bar
It was a "dream come true" for one fan.🎤
Backstreet Boys attracted throngs with their September 3 concert downtown, but it was a more intimate at a Montreal bar that may have had the biggest impact.
As MTL Blog has previously reported, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter brought his private acoustic performance series "Chords and Coffee" to the Sud-Ouest's iconic Burgundy Lion Pub before hitting the stage at the Bell Centre.
Photos and videos shared to the bar's Instagram story show him playing the guitar and meeting with fans.
But one attendee's videos, in particular, have caught our eye and tugged at our hearts.
The footage, by one Stéfanie Laporte (stefanie_moonlight on TikTok), shows Carter crooning some of the vocal group's biggest hits and interacting with the gathered crowd — even offering a special thanks to all of Quebec for the role it played in his career.
"We are so grateful and thankful for Quebec and Montreal because this is the place that really started it for us in North America," Carter says in one video posted to TikTok. "It's really important to always acknowledge where you come from and never forget.
Laporte recorded the singer's performances of "I Want It That Way," "Quit Playing Games" and his own single, "Help Me."
For Laporte, attending the performance was a "little girl's dream come true."
"What a great experience," she told MTL Blog. "There was a warm and friendly side to it, at the very beginning he talked to each of us, asked our names, gave us a handshake and a hug. He looked us straight in the eyes, kind, interested."
She said her friends surprised her with tickets to the event after the recent loss of her father.
"Believe me, to see Nick in real life in such an intimate concert is the dream of many girls in Quebec."
Carter posed with fans for photos after he finished his performance.
Laporte said it's an experience she won't forget.